Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch
The Double Nickel Scratch Association will be hosting its third bowling tournament of the year at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyoming, on Sunday.
Shift times are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the shift.
To reserve a place in the tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at dalematthaes@gmail.com or by phone at 406-696-9668.
This tournament is open to bowlers, both men and women, who are 54 or will be turning 55 between November and April of the bowling season.
