Golf
Yellowstone
Seniors: Todd Baugh 70, Dave Larsen 73.
Par 3
Ladies: Flight 1: Gross, Nancy Schieno 62, Rebecca Hagan 70. Net, Cheryl Brown 52, Joyce Pulley 53, Jeanne Astle 53. Flight 2: Gross, Joyce Norris 81, Donna Lance 83. Net, Alice Nickoloff 54, Lori Dolan 55.
Hilands
Seniors: Mike Hansen-C.W. Lo-Jerry Wolf-Meredith Reiter 61, Dave Rye-Dale Hudiburgh-Chet Birkeland-David Prewitt 62, Dan Dernbach-Jim Anderson-Larry Larson-Jerry Hanson 67.
Wednesday ladies: 18 holes: Gross, Caryolyn Campbell 104. Net, Leslie Blair 76. 9 holes: Darlene Rector 52.
Pryor Creek
Seniors: Tom Day-Teen Patterson-Scott Alexander-Ken Rauch 113, Dan Singer-Randy Perry-Jim Pickens-Dick Dye 120, Bob Wilson-Bob Riehl-Al Pehler-Jim Knapp 121, Bill Lackman-Rick Ward-Jim Lee-Rick Hobbs 122, Max Erikson-Dennis Newell-Willie Stecher-Bill Wagner 122.
Flags: 2 Wally Sims, 5 Teen Patterson, 12 Gary Evans, 15 Riley Goggins, 18, Kim Carlson.
