Golf

Yegen Senior Golf

Kick Off Modified Scramble: 1, Phil Hageman, Greg Branstetter, Jim Norris, Bob Gilbertson 62; 2, Jim Doll, Charlie Peaton, Chuck Willkom 63; 3,(card Playoff) Archie Caraveau, Lew Gundlach, Tom Gummer, Roy Schmidt 65; 4, John Steel, Ted Rist, Dave Bofto, Same Deckert 65; 5, (card Playoff) Clark Swan, Jerry Rivinius, Mike Swope, Mort Forney 66; 6, Bob Turnquist, Bill Comstock, Bob Fannon, Leroy Morse 66.

Tags

