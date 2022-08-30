Golf
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night
Shamble, 2 Net: Jeff Gruizenga, Dale Hudiburgh, Craig Wiggs, Larry Larson 65; Bill Schrock, Bob Blackford, Steve Nitz, Ken Steinmetz 65; Tim Pfister, Mike Hansen, Rich Hageman, Jerry Wolf 65.
Eaglerock
Stableford Shamble - 4 Net Scores: Dan Tryan, Les Jensen, Frank Preshern, Dick Dye 164; Allen Krum, Joe Barbero, Don Charpentier, Walt Archer, Luis Diaz 156; John Kemp, Dale Nagel, Tye Schulz, Pat Joyce 156; Greg Charnesky, Mike Joyce, Dick Jonasen, Will Muckelvane 147; Dennis Newell, Terry Lane, Lane Snyder, Scott McMillin 144.
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Field Shots: 1st Flight: Barb Lawson 23, Michele Geer 25; 2nd Flight: Jo Ausk 27, Nancy Beeter 31, Barb Eggebrecht 31; 3rd Flight: Sherry Stroh 30, Karen Smith 31; 4th Flight: Sharlene Loendorf 28, Linda Adams 31; 5th Flight: Debbie Painter 30, Carol Gilham 34; 6th Flight: Carol Simmons 34, Joyce Norris 37.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Ladies
Flags: 1, Shirley Hamby; 2, Bobbie Tryan; 3, Lisa Forsberg; 4, Bonnie Haman; 6, Laura Wilson; 8, Laura Wilson; 9, Lisa Forsberg.
Low Putts: Susie Olson. (14)
Yellowstone
Golf to Drive Out Cancer: Flight 1, Liz Halverson and Rene Freitage 62; Darcy Bartholomew and Tiffani Coleman 63; Sue Irion and Kathy Olson 66. Flight 2: Robin Manning and Donna Durham 63; Linda Baugh and Patty Mclean 64; Traci Koski and Norma Moore 66. Flight 3, Linda Clawson and Janet Harr 64; Twyla Best and Susan Barrow 65; Natalie Heinzeroth and Diane Weaver 66.
Flags: Tracy Koski, DeeDee Hilton, Norma Moore, Traci Hirsch, Liz Halverson, Natalie Heinzeroth, Twyla Best, Susie Kemmis, Tiffani Coleman, Susan Irion, Jennifer Andrus, Rene Freitag, Linda Baugh, Traci Hirsch, Diane Weaver, Jami McNea, Linda Clawson, Jennie Typanski, Mona Clark, Lezlee Harrison, Pier Brewer, Tracy Koski, Tracy Koski, Jalene Conlon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.