Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Florida Step Aside Scramble
Front 9: Richard Steiner-Ron Syens-Steve Erickson-Sandy MacDonald 33 (card playoff); David Reda-Lane Snyder-Harry Beauman-Blind Draw 33; Jack Gauer-Wes Stahl-Greg Szudera-Samuel Young 34 (card playoff); Joe Bridges-Gary VanWingen-Bill Turnquist-Chuck Hunter 34 (card playoff); John Kemp-Quentin Gilham-Gary Lefor-Jim Rostron 34 (card playoff).
Back 9: Jim Doll-Greg Branstetter-Bill Pedersen-Michael Miller 30 (card playoff); Dick Phillips-Joe White-Jim Norris-Bob Ille 30; Russ Brown-Earl May-Greg Smith-Clarke Coulter 32 (card playoff); Brian Gouldsberry-Morris Cortez-Ralph Snyder-Jim Hatten 32; Wayne Everson-Ray Schuld-Jack Payne-Bob Gilbertson 33 (card playoff).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.