Monday Seniors

Florida Step Aside Scramble

Front 9: Richard Steiner-Ron Syens-Steve Erickson-Sandy MacDonald 33 (card playoff); David Reda-Lane Snyder-Harry Beauman-Blind Draw 33; Jack Gauer-Wes Stahl-Greg Szudera-Samuel Young 34 (card playoff); Joe Bridges-Gary VanWingen-Bill Turnquist-Chuck Hunter 34 (card playoff); John Kemp-Quentin Gilham-Gary Lefor-Jim Rostron 34 (card playoff).

Back 9: Jim Doll-Greg Branstetter-Bill Pedersen-Michael Miller 30 (card playoff); Dick Phillips-Joe White-Jim Norris-Bob Ille 30; Russ Brown-Earl May-Greg Smith-Clarke Coulter 32 (card playoff); Brian Gouldsberry-Morris Cortez-Ralph Snyder-Jim Hatten 32; Wayne Everson-Ray Schuld-Jack Payne-Bob Gilbertson 33 (card playoff).

