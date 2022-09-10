Golf

Hole-In-One

Lori Charlton aced the 102-yard No. 8 hole at Par 3 Saturday with a 3-wood. Witnesses: Heather Weiand, Katy Stricker and Jackson Cobb.

Yellowstone

Men's Member-Member

Overall winners: John Jacobsen/Greg Hardy

Flight 1: Michael Manning/Greg Elliot 29.5; Seth Hedge/Adam Zwemke 29.5.

Flight 2: Cal Stacey/Jim Gallup 32; Bob Price/Mark Bentson 26.

Flight 3: Dan Wilson/Keey Heard 29.5; Aaron Huseth/Adam Zwemke 28.

Flight 4: Rod Kastelitz/Dave Reed 33.5; Ben Ripley/Jeff Peete 25.5.

Flight 5: Tim Penfield/Kyle Geffre 30.5; Aaron Huseth/Jason Hagadone 27.5.

Flight 6: Gary Pollock/Brad Jensen 35.5; Matthew Drange/Matt Lucas 26.5.

Flight 7: John Jacobsen/Greg Hardy 31; Jack King/Steven Durett 29.5.

Flight 8: Wally Anderson/Paul Hatzell 32.5; Ken Sandvik/Tom King 31.5.

Derby: 1, John Jacobsen/Greg Hardy; 2, Michael Manning/Greg Elliot; 3, Wally Anderson/Paul Hatzell.

Motorsports

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Big Sky Supernationals

Gallatin Speedway, Belgrade

Heat winners: Channin Tankersley, James Setters.

5-8 Dash: Johnny Herrera, Terver Kirkland, Kelly Miller, Ian Myers.

Pole shuffle: Trever Kirkland d. Johnny Herra in round 1; Kirkland d. Kory Wermling in round 2; Phil Dietz d. Kirkland; Dietz d. James Setters in round 4; Dietz d. Channin Tankersley in final round.

Feature: Phil Dietz, Channin Tankersley, Trever Kirkland, Kory Wermling, James Setters, Kelly Miller, Johnny Herrera, Ian Myers, Bryan Brown, Mike Manwill, Chris Williams, Darren Smith. 

Tags

Load comments