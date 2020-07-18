Golf

Holes-In-One

Kaleb Suek aced the 120-yard, No. 8 hole at Par 3 using a 7-iron. Ticker Selby was a witness.

Shawn Berry had a hole-in-one on the 141-yard, No. 8 hole at Laurel. Berry used an 8-iron and witnesses were Larry Handsaker, Jesse Noel and Tom Gruel.

Youth baseball

Montana District 1 Little league

Tournament of Champions

Friday

9-10 Majors: Kings Ace Hardware (BC) 9, Century Gaming Tech (BS) 8; Phillips 66 (RIV) 14, Little Caesars (BC) 6; Bennion Lambourne EFX (HTS) 17, Project (PROJ) 15.

Majors: Hot Rod Garage (LK) 16, Air Controls (LA) 14; Ballard Petroleum (BA) 5, Knight Welding (LA) 1; Big Sky Exterior (BC) 6, Coke (RIV) 3; Big Horn Testing (BS) 7, Shepherd (SHEP) 0; Bridges Ace Storage (HTS) 14, Ankrum Trucking (LK) 4.

Juniors: Singh (HTS) 21, Wispwest (LA) 13; Yellowstone Bank (BC) 10, Mosaic Threads (RIV) 9; Blue Body Paint (LKPJ) 10, Blue Sky Psychiatric (BABS) 6.

Seniors: Little Caesars (HTS) 16, Palace Bar/Dynamic Design (LA) 6; Hot Rod Garage (LK) 11, Mosaic Threads (RIV) 10.

Saturday

9-10 Majors: BL Scales (LK) 7, Strategic Retirement (BA) 3; Cayton Excavating (BS) 17, NAI Business Properties (BA) 2; Nickels Casino (BS) 7, Phillips 66 (RIV) 2; Eastlick Chiropractic (LA) 10, Bennion Lambourne (HTS) 0; IBEW Local (BC) 5, Dick Anderson Construction 1.

Majors: Dairy Queen (BS) 6, Bridgecreek Dental (BA) 2; Williams Appraisal (BC) 12, Hot Rod Garage (LK) 1; Ballard Petroleum (BA) 2, AD Astra Duct Clean (BC) 0; Border States Electric (LA) 4, Project (PROJ) 1; AAA (BS) 10, Big Sky Exterior (BC) 2; Big Horn Testing (BS) 7, Keller Williams (BA) 2; Engineering West (COL) 10, Bridges Ace Storage (HTS) 0; Montana Waterworks (BA) 1, Surgical Associates 0.

Seniors: Little Caesars (HTS) 5, Mosaic Threads (RIV) 2; Scheels (BC) 11, Hot Rod Garage (LK) 9.

