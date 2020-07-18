Golf
Holes-In-One
Kaleb Suek aced the 120-yard, No. 8 hole at Par 3 using a 7-iron. Ticker Selby was a witness.
Shawn Berry had a hole-in-one on the 141-yard, No. 8 hole at Laurel. Berry used an 8-iron and witnesses were Larry Handsaker, Jesse Noel and Tom Gruel.
Youth baseball
Montana District 1 Little league
Tournament of Champions
Friday
9-10 Majors: Kings Ace Hardware (BC) 9, Century Gaming Tech (BS) 8; Phillips 66 (RIV) 14, Little Caesars (BC) 6; Bennion Lambourne EFX (HTS) 17, Project (PROJ) 15.
Majors: Hot Rod Garage (LK) 16, Air Controls (LA) 14; Ballard Petroleum (BA) 5, Knight Welding (LA) 1; Big Sky Exterior (BC) 6, Coke (RIV) 3; Big Horn Testing (BS) 7, Shepherd (SHEP) 0; Bridges Ace Storage (HTS) 14, Ankrum Trucking (LK) 4.
Juniors: Singh (HTS) 21, Wispwest (LA) 13; Yellowstone Bank (BC) 10, Mosaic Threads (RIV) 9; Blue Body Paint (LKPJ) 10, Blue Sky Psychiatric (BABS) 6.
Seniors: Little Caesars (HTS) 16, Palace Bar/Dynamic Design (LA) 6; Hot Rod Garage (LK) 11, Mosaic Threads (RIV) 10.
Saturday
9-10 Majors: BL Scales (LK) 7, Strategic Retirement (BA) 3; Cayton Excavating (BS) 17, NAI Business Properties (BA) 2; Nickels Casino (BS) 7, Phillips 66 (RIV) 2; Eastlick Chiropractic (LA) 10, Bennion Lambourne (HTS) 0; IBEW Local (BC) 5, Dick Anderson Construction 1.
Majors: Dairy Queen (BS) 6, Bridgecreek Dental (BA) 2; Williams Appraisal (BC) 12, Hot Rod Garage (LK) 1; Ballard Petroleum (BA) 2, AD Astra Duct Clean (BC) 0; Border States Electric (LA) 4, Project (PROJ) 1; AAA (BS) 10, Big Sky Exterior (BC) 2; Big Horn Testing (BS) 7, Keller Williams (BA) 2; Engineering West (COL) 10, Bridges Ace Storage (HTS) 0; Montana Waterworks (BA) 1, Surgical Associates 0.
Seniors: Little Caesars (HTS) 5, Mosaic Threads (RIV) 2; Scheels (BC) 11, Hot Rod Garage (LK) 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.