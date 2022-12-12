Bowling
Fireside Weekenders: McKenzie Ostermiller 204-498; Matt Lawson 300-732; McKenzie Ostermiller 214-571; Travis Ernster 246-678
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 203-511; Casey Degner 258, Kasey Corneliusen 635
Sunday Nite Mixed: Crystal Williams 198, Angie Kleindl 504; Mike Dotson 262-689; Tawny King-Burgee 205, Nicole French 519; Bart Hensley 299, Mike Dotson 701, Brett Barker 701
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 178-506; Mike Pickett 226, Kevin Stiles 632; Mary Purcell 185-501; Kevin Stiles 255-692
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 207-518; Bruce Phillips 255, Ace Barcus 576
Monday Nite Mixed: Kathy Galbreath 174-477; Mike Brophy 236, Dennis Mitchell 618
Drifters: Dayton Willoughby 248, Scott Gasser 695
Sojourners: Karlene Lehfeldt 205, Donna Treptow 505; Carole McNulty 189-509, Mona Kramer 189
Heights Seniors: Marge Arneson 175-468; Ace Barcus 236, Ron Roberts 600; Marge Arneson 197, Marilyn Moore 495; Steve Hagen 226, Tom Shea 646
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Marla Abell 197-560; Steve Krell 279, Dean Hoyt 694; Amy Lumpkin 211-557; Shaun Hoyt 253, Eric Woods 631
Harmonizers: Sarah MacKenzie 190, Darla Dunham 501
Jubilee Seniors: Leatha Rush 193, Mary Baasch 477; Jim Freeman 236-557; Marcia Meloni 231-565; Mike Jennings 235, Jim Freeman 591
Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 226-584; McKenzie Ostermiller 214, Adey DeSocio 564
Pioneer: Jacob Kuper 286-750
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 206-506; Pat Pitt 191-513
Fireflies: Jolene Borg 223-536; Angie Kleindl 226-568
Bowlers Edge: Nick Haney 300-735; Emmett Moore 289, Nick Haney 717
T.G.I.F: Kayle Winkler 174, Ashly Buck 466; Nick Miller 267-682; Cindy Alkire 172, Judy Miller 490; Jeff Fronk 238-658
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Savannah Potter 120, Kinsley Link 370; Aubrey Marston 149-408: Boys 11 & Under - Emmanual Bull Chief 98-269; Layne Marston 95, Zachary Hanson 254
Girls 12 & Up - Marianna Barbero 161, Maliyah Walks 452; Maliyah Walks 185-530: Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 224-664; Quintin Gibbs 244-645
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 153-415; Cooper Thorson 200-588: Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 109-291; Camryn Thorson 124-326: Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 85-236; Dallas 82-204
Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Riley Fellon 113-267; Spencyr Forslund 70, Eleanor Steffes 183: Boys 11 & Under - Jacksyn Crew 153, Owen Andrews 352; Brayden Madsen 139-358:
Girls 12 & Up - Gillianne Ostermiller 165, EllyAna Hale 446; EllyAna Hale 173-488: Boys 12 & Up - Jacob Fox 224-650; William Linden 228, Jacob Fox 665
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 214-594; Rex Vukasin 217-551: Jaimie Kunn 223-635; Logan Shaw 223-560
Tuesday Nite Terror: Tawny King-Burgee 214, Doris Lewis 584; Keith Loran 300-728
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 212-561; Brandon Brown 300-751: Marilyn Moore 225-564; Matt Lawson 264, Ron Engelhardt 678
Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 195-531: Tawny King-Burgee 223-543
Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 236-681; Travis Bird 266, Richard Hadd 704
Thursday Nite Mixed: Marilyn Moore 189-538; Greg McCannel 248, David Earl 696: Jane Crowder 214, Kathy Strum 530; Craig Moore 264-659
Federal: Kimberly Muellen 172, Katie Hugo 462; Lonnie Spang 246-658
Consolidated: John Morris 246-691: Logan Breshears 239-635
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Aubree Shelton 57-98; Myrical Ybarra 82-148: Boys 11 & Under - Julian Friederichs 101-167; Sean Gant 95-168
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Carly Ray 135-329; Ezra Enslow 177, Landen Fink 454: Rylie Mapston 132-364; Zach Wiseman 186-477
Town & Country Lanes: T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 222-565; Rick Cope 228, John Morris 611
Wednesday Night League: Kylie Cook 225-552; Derek Humphrey 256, John Whitaker 664
Town & Country Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Rachelle McDowell 142-342; Boys 12 & Up - Archer Picchioni 232, RJ Westberg Jr 608; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 110-313;
Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 142-396
Double Nickel Association
The Double Nickel Association will be holding its fourth tournament of the year on Sunday at Evergreen Lanes in Forsyth.
Shift times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up.
To verify your place in the tournament or to reserve your place, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-696-9668 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com.
The second shift as of Monday has 30 bowlers signed up already.
700 series
Sunset: Rich Haad, 237-243-224-704, Wednesday Metro League, 185 ave.
