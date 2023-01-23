Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Sarah Whedon 194, McKenzie Ostermiller 533; Mark Sharp 278-660
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 199, Heather Kohlman 527; Craig Hohn 258, Todd DeLeon 667
Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 225-619; Ray French 257, Nathan Woodard 650
Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 122-322; John Hurless 267, Bob Hanson 654
Monday Nite Mixed: Kathy Galbreath 183-476; Mike Brophy 264-722
Drifter: Dan Dolan 269-688
Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 211-553
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jen Lester 198-519; Chad Wiberg 279-730
Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 226-547; Bruce Phillips 214-567
Six Shooters: McKenzie Ostermiller 223-613
Pioneer: Joel Borg 268-684
Plaza: Stacy Compton 224, Darla Dunham 517
Fireflies: Sue French 225, Angie Kleindl 586
Bowlers Edge: Mike Freund 279, Jake Marsich 279, Brad Muri 720
T.G.I.F.: Ashly Buck 195-529; Jeff Fronk 242-581
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Skye Maxwell 133, Kinsley Link 351; Boys 11 & Under - Layne Marston 118, Zachary Hanson 315; Girls 12 & Up - Meya Sherman 147-405; Boys 12 & Up - William Linden 243-619
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Colton Moore 180-450; Girls 11 & Under - Avery Mattingley 99-275; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 62-171
Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 133-367; Boys 11 & Under - Bradan Madsesn 141-342; Girls 12 & Up - Karma Ah-Mai 156-427; Boys 12 & Up - Gabriel Morgan 236-594
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Dezarai Moulton 209-538; Ryan Rodgers 237-633
Tuesday Nite Terror: Brittany Brester 199, Rhonda McJunkin 557; Bill Kimmerle 258, Austin Brug 677
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 248-594; Travis Ernster 233-648
Derby: Teresa Lang 203, Barb Martin 504
Wednesday Night Metro: Brad Baker 265, Jasyn Fox 682
Thursday Nite Mixed: Kathy Strum 213-508; Greg McCannel 213, David Strum 581
Federal: Cheryl Nagel 202, McKenzie Ostermiller 547; Dan O'Neil 235, Jacob Kuber 584
Consolidated: Parker Smith 238, Gavin Spinler 554
Mystic: Kristi Kent 234-618; Ace Barcus 229-644
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Myrical Ybarra 96-168; Boys 11 & Under - Sean Gant 116, Korey Dorsey 189
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Adrionna Williams 144-379; Boys Jayce Guscott 212, Zach Wiseman 464
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Jolene Haynie 207, Katie Schultz 560; John Morris 269-692
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 223-579; Zane Kohlman 267-681
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 181-511; Gary Bostrom 214-601
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Rachelle McDowell 102-280; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg Jr 224-607; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 112-302; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hoban 167-372
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.