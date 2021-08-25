Golf
Lake Hills
Vegas Tournament
9 Hole event: Gary Amundson, John Glen, Jake Ketterling, Rick Stabio 69.
18 Hole event: Steve Ballock, Ron Burke, Dick Kosmicki, Ken Weber 118; Randy Holm, Rich Lorenz, Doug Stenglein, Mike Sullivan 121; John Cannon, Dan Carroll, Bob Nisbet, Ron Pearson 123; Gary Doll, Rick Hadd, Glenn Hageman, Phil Pugrud 125.
Flags: Joe Barbero, Steve Wimpfheimer, Mike Quade, Rick Hadd.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors: Mike Reiter, Mike King, Marc Lackman, Duane Behm 114; Jim Wagner, Carl Wallila, Francis Ricci, Randy Michael 121.
Par 3
Ladies League
Odd Holes Out
Flight 1: Alicia Lee 31, Judy Hugelen 33, Penny Sipes 33, Barb Whittle 34, Diane Cochran 35, Rebecca Hagen 35, Nancy Schieno 36, Corrine Grimm 36
Flight 2: Carol Jensen 34, Joyce Pulley 35, Susan Stewart 37, Jeanne Astle 38, Karen Smith 38, Billie Krenzler 39, Cheryl Brown 39, Susan Johnson 39
Flight 3: Carolyn Collis 34, Donna Lance 37, Sheri Rausch 38, Judy Reid 39, Jean Nilson 40, Janet Cook 40.
Yellowstone
Seniors Day
Point par: Doug Benge 36, Kevin Brewer 35, Pat Burton 34.
Pryor Creek
Senior Classic
Scramble/Best Ball: Steve Staebler/Larry Staebler 58; Dave Malek/Jack Brilz 59; Pete Peterson/Gary Dick 59; Ron Engelhardt/George Maragos 59.5; Jim Lee/Dennis Newell 60.
2021 Billings Clinic Classic Golf Tournaments
Riverside Open, Aug. 16 at Bozeman: Shamble format Sodexo won 1st net at 103; Pine Cove Consulting won lowest gross at 111; Strategic Retirement Plans 2nd net at 106; PayneWest Insurance 3rd net at 107.
Pryor Creek Open, Aug. 19: 1st Gross: Mike Schmitt, Darrell Vavrosky, Drew Atkeison, and Jace Vavrosky. 55 1st Net: Mark Hooper, Alan Anseth, Paul Kaneski, and Cody Anderson 49.75 2nd Net: Merrill Lynch - Chris Anderson, Eric Paterson, Jonny Kibblewhite, and Russ McClellan 50.375 3rd Net: Mountain Electric - Noah Rivers, Holden Ryan, Kyle Castenello, and Cory Moore 51.125.
Women’s Tournament, Aug. 20, Laurel: 1st Gross: Summit Point Wealth Partners -Tarra Grazley, Amanda Johnson, Jenn Andrus, and Alexis Hightower (61) 1st Net: Ballard Petroleum #2 - Margo Salsbery, Kari Long, Laurie Walter, Carol Beam (52) 2nd Net: Montana Health Federal Credit Union - Kee Dunning, Stacey Stellflug, Vita Funrman, Deb Bonogofsky (56) 3rd Net: Western Security Bank #2 - Katie Edwards, Katie Michonovich, Erin Robbins, Lorinda Lucas (57).
Hilands AM Open, Aug. 23: 1st Gross: Forefront Healthcare - Kevin Bray, Ryan Williams, Jenny Clowes, and Rob Engh (47) 1st Net: U Bar S/Stifel - Jon Ussin, David Kuhns, Chris Hunter, Tony Golden (48) 2nd Net: Matt Robertson, Zach Robbins, Thomas Ackerman, Ethan Canning (51) 3rd Net: Briggs Distributing: Brian Luptak, Chad Lemburg, Adam Decker, John Hennessy (52).
Hilands PM Open, Aug. 23: 1st Gross: Josh & Katie Hedge/Merrill Lynch - Josh Hedge, Seth Hedge, Timothy Kienitz, and Bill Mills (101) 1st Net: St. Johns United - Sarah Schroefel, Kathy Satterfield, David Trost, and Jerry Pearsall (109) 2nd Net: Underriner Motors - Blake Underriner, Dusty Eaton, Sean Jones, and Will Thompson (109) 3rd Net: Healthcare Resource Group #2 - Rick Lewis, Steve Ditzler, Mel Reinhardt, and Dylan Meccage (112).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.