Lake Hills

Vegas Tournament

9 Hole event: Gary Amundson, John Glen, Jake Ketterling, Rick Stabio 69.

18 Hole event: Steve Ballock, Ron Burke, Dick Kosmicki, Ken Weber 118; Randy Holm, Rich Lorenz, Doug Stenglein, Mike Sullivan 121; John Cannon, Dan Carroll, Bob Nisbet, Ron Pearson 123; Gary Doll, Rick Hadd, Glenn Hageman, Phil Pugrud 125.

Flags: Joe Barbero, Steve Wimpfheimer, Mike Quade, Rick Hadd.

Laurel

Wednesday Seniors: Mike Reiter, Mike King, Marc Lackman, Duane Behm 114; Jim Wagner, Carl Wallila, Francis Ricci, Randy Michael 121.

Par 3

Ladies League

Odd Holes Out

Flight 1: Alicia Lee 31, Judy Hugelen 33, Penny Sipes 33, Barb Whittle 34, Diane Cochran 35, Rebecca Hagen 35, Nancy Schieno 36, Corrine Grimm 36

Flight 2: Carol Jensen 34, Joyce Pulley 35, Susan Stewart 37, Jeanne Astle 38, Karen Smith 38, Billie Krenzler 39, Cheryl Brown 39, Susan Johnson 39

Flight 3: Carolyn Collis 34, Donna Lance 37, Sheri Rausch 38, Judy Reid 39, Jean Nilson 40, Janet Cook 40.

Yellowstone

Seniors Day

Point par: Doug Benge 36, Kevin Brewer 35, Pat Burton 34.

Pryor Creek

Senior Classic

Scramble/Best Ball: Steve Staebler/Larry Staebler 58; Dave Malek/Jack Brilz 59; Pete Peterson/Gary Dick 59; Ron Engelhardt/George Maragos 59.5; Jim Lee/Dennis Newell 60.

2021 Billings Clinic Classic Golf Tournaments

Riverside Open, Aug. 16 at Bozeman: Shamble format Sodexo won 1st net at 103; Pine Cove Consulting won lowest gross at 111; Strategic Retirement Plans 2nd net at 106; PayneWest Insurance 3rd net at 107. 

Pryor Creek Open, Aug. 19: 1st Gross: Mike Schmitt, Darrell Vavrosky, Drew Atkeison, and Jace Vavrosky. 55 1st Net: Mark Hooper, Alan Anseth, Paul Kaneski, and Cody Anderson 49.75 2nd Net: Merrill Lynch - Chris Anderson, Eric Paterson, Jonny Kibblewhite, and Russ McClellan 50.375 3rd Net: Mountain Electric - Noah Rivers, Holden Ryan, Kyle Castenello, and Cory Moore 51.125. 

Women’s Tournament, Aug. 20, Laurel: 1st Gross: Summit Point Wealth Partners -Tarra Grazley, Amanda Johnson, Jenn Andrus, and Alexis Hightower (61) 1st Net: Ballard Petroleum #2 - Margo Salsbery, Kari Long, Laurie Walter, Carol Beam (52) 2nd Net: Montana Health Federal Credit Union - Kee Dunning, Stacey Stellflug, Vita Funrman, Deb Bonogofsky (56) 3rd Net: Western Security Bank #2 - Katie Edwards, Katie Michonovich, Erin Robbins, Lorinda Lucas (57). 

Hilands AM Open, Aug. 23: 1st Gross: Forefront Healthcare - Kevin Bray, Ryan Williams, Jenny Clowes, and Rob Engh (47) 1st Net: U Bar S/Stifel - Jon Ussin, David Kuhns, Chris Hunter, Tony Golden (48) 2nd Net: Matt Robertson, Zach Robbins, Thomas Ackerman, Ethan Canning (51) 3rd Net: Briggs Distributing: Brian Luptak, Chad Lemburg, Adam Decker, John Hennessy (52). 

Hilands PM Open, Aug. 23: 1st Gross: Josh & Katie Hedge/Merrill Lynch - Josh Hedge, Seth Hedge, Timothy Kienitz, and Bill Mills (101) 1st Net: St. Johns United - Sarah Schroefel, Kathy Satterfield, David Trost, and Jerry Pearsall (109) 2nd Net: Underriner Motors - Blake Underriner, Dusty Eaton, Sean Jones, and Will Thompson (109) 3rd Net: Healthcare Resource Group #2 - Rick Lewis, Steve Ditzler, Mel Reinhardt, and Dylan Meccage (112).

