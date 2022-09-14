Golf
Par 3
Ladies League
Field Shots: Flight 1: Lisa Forsberg, 23; Joey Gordon, 32; Alicia Lee, 32; Penny Sipes, 34; Judy Hugelen, 35; Gina Zielstra, 35. Flight 2: Cathy Wagenhalls, 35; Carol Jensen, 36; Jo Ausk, 39; Juli Peden, 39; Barb Whittle, 40. Flight 3: Laurie Dolan, 33; Jeanette Bejot, 35; Bonnie Riley, 36; Lynn Redman, 38; Joyce Norris, 39. Flight 4: Margaret Solheim, 39; Barb Herda, 40; Sharon Feeley, 42; Alice Nickoloff, 43; Jamie Connell, 44; Dolly Morrison 44.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
3 Net Shamble: Rich Hageman, Mike Hansen, Dale Owen, Dwight Mackay 99; Jim Pickens, Art Geiger, Ken Lind, Dave Rye 103; Jim Koessler, Dave Rye, Jake Korell, Dale Hudiburgh 109.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Golf League
Fun Day Tournament: Low Net: Alicia Lee 30.7. 2nd Low Net: Lois Frank 33.3. Low Gross: Laura Wilson 44. 2nd Low Gross: Dell Kay Bertino 44. Putting contest: Karlene Lehfeldt.
Senior Golf League
Shamble Tournament
9 Hole Event: Del Hayter, Ken Silvernagel, Butch Clapper, Mike Devous, Gary Amundson 52; Rick Stabio, Bruce Mueller, John Hamby, John Beck 58.
18 Hole Event: Jerry Kahler, Rob McDonald, Todd Rowen, Tom Schillinger 111; Ron Pearson, Scott Anderson, Rod Kessler, Gary Pearsall 115; Bill Benjamin, Jeff Glover, Mark Sprattler, Mike Sullivan 116; Larry Hanson, Mike Joyce, Pat Joyce, Pat Petrino 117.
Flags: 14, Ron Pearson; 15, Jerry Liffrig; 17, Larry Hanson; 18, Rob McDonald.
