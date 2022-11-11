Bowling

Bushman bowls his first 300 game

Alex Bushman bowled a 300 game and 720 series in the Tuesday Nite Mixed league at Fireside Lanes.

It was his first career 300. It came in his first game.

Bushman followed up with games of 178 and 242 for his 720.

He carries a 191 average.

700 series

Sunset: Travis Bird, 224-258-228-710, Wednesday Metro, 204 avg.

