Golf
Hole-in-one
Kevin Woodin aced the 155-yard No. 5 hole at Hilands Golf Club Sunday with a 7-iron. Witnesses: Jennifer Andrus, Tarra Grazley-Pfister and Tim Pfister. Woodin is the women's basketball coach at Montana State Billings.
