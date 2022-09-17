Golf

Yellowstone

Senior Club Championship

Overall champion: Jerry Pearsall, 72.

Championship flight: Gross, Jerry Pearsall 72. Net, Doug McBride 75.

Flight 1: Gross, Curt Finnicum 80. Net, Paul Clavadetscher 78.

Flight 2: Gross, Tim Janiak 96, Steve Zabawa 96.

Super Senior: Gross, Tony Typanski 88; Net, Ken Sandvik 73.

Laurel

Fall Classic

Men's best ball

Gross

Flight 1: Mark Griffith/Andrew Cortez 65.

Flight 2: Brian Hafner/Lucas Blehm 73

Flight 3: Bill Tiefenthaler/Dave Draeger 73

Flight 4: Jim King/Bryan Stewart 74.

Flight 5: Terry Portra/Josh Martin 71

Net

Flight 1: Mark Griffith/Andrew Cortez 62

Flight 2: Bryan Hafner/Lucas Blehm 66; Ray Hittmeier/John Serrano 66

Flight 3: John Lamb/Tim Keating 61

Flight 4: Jim King/Bryan Stewart 60

Flight 5: James McLeod/Bob Repnak 64

Women

Gross

Flight 1: Ashley Cortez/Val Griffith 78; Julie Fauth/Tracey Michael 78.

Net: Margo Salsbery/Megan Martin 57.

Men's individual gross: Andrew Cortez, Jake McKinney 71

Men's individual net: Jake McKinney 72, Jordan Roberts 72.

Women's individual gross:  Ashley Cortez 85, Val Griffith 85.

Women's individual net: Val Griffith 62, Julie Fauth 72.

