Golf
Yellowstone
Senior Club Championship
Overall champion: Jerry Pearsall, 72.
Championship flight: Gross, Jerry Pearsall 72. Net, Doug McBride 75.
Flight 1: Gross, Curt Finnicum 80. Net, Paul Clavadetscher 78.
Flight 2: Gross, Tim Janiak 96, Steve Zabawa 96.
Super Senior: Gross, Tony Typanski 88; Net, Ken Sandvik 73.
Laurel
Fall Classic
Men's best ball
Gross
Flight 1: Mark Griffith/Andrew Cortez 65.
Flight 2: Brian Hafner/Lucas Blehm 73
Flight 3: Bill Tiefenthaler/Dave Draeger 73
Flight 4: Jim King/Bryan Stewart 74.
Flight 5: Terry Portra/Josh Martin 71
Net
Flight 1: Mark Griffith/Andrew Cortez 62
Flight 2: Bryan Hafner/Lucas Blehm 66; Ray Hittmeier/John Serrano 66
Flight 3: John Lamb/Tim Keating 61
Flight 4: Jim King/Bryan Stewart 60
Flight 5: James McLeod/Bob Repnak 64
Women
Gross
Flight 1: Ashley Cortez/Val Griffith 78; Julie Fauth/Tracey Michael 78.
Net: Margo Salsbery/Megan Martin 57.
Men's individual gross: Andrew Cortez, Jake McKinney 71
Men's individual net: Jake McKinney 72, Jordan Roberts 72.
Women's individual gross: Ashley Cortez 85, Val Griffith 85.
Women's individual net: Val Griffith 62, Julie Fauth 72.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.