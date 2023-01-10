Big Sky State Games
Figure skating this weekend
The 38th Annual Big Sky State Games will begin this weekend featuring the figure skating competition Friday-Sunday at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Specific times and details are located at bigskygames.org under Figure Skating.
The public is encouraged to attend the competitions. There is no admission charge.
Each sport of the State Games is supported by the volunteer efforts of sport commissioners. The figure skating commissioners are Alex McCready and Cathy Goettel. The event is a sanctioned U.S. Figure Skating event and supported by the Rimrock Figure Skating Club of Billings.
Spring events will take place in March and April for ice hockey, flag football, dance and curling. Most of the BSSG will be July 14-16 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at bigskygames.org.
