Golf

Hole-in-one

Kathy Lowry, armed with a 5-iron, aced the 140-yard, No. 6 hole Sunday on the John Walker Course at Pryor Creek. Witness: Bill Lowry.

Pryor Creek

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub

Top teams: Briarwood (Gary Elenburg, Bob Sullivan, Roger Anderson, Lew Hammermeister, Dick Feekin), 61 (scorecard playoff); Jim Doll, John Steele, David Reda, Jim Sears, Charlie Peaton), 61 (scorecard playoff); Eaglerock (Allen Krum, Dale Mack, Ron Hirsch, Dan Tryan, John Witner), 61 (scorecard playoff); Pryor Creek (Pat Sherman, Dave Malek, Doug Wilson, Dan Singer, Ed Barry), 63; Red Lodge (Marc Lackman, Cobey Theade, Jack Layne, Lloyd Hossner, Rocky Roberts), 65 (scorecard playoff).

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Pro-Am: 1 gross, 2 net

Front 9: Bill Comstock-Ray Shuld-Chuck Willkom-Bob Gilbertson, 101 (card playoff); Ed Butler-Earl May-Bill Turnquist-Neal Nash, 101; Joe Bridges-Wally Holter-Hank Beauman-Michael Miller 102; Gary Good-Bob Skates-Jack Payne-Bob Peterson, 103; Dan Lee-Dave Armstrong-Greg Szudera-Leroy Morse, 104.

Back 9: Kenny Wilbert-David Kennedy-Bruce Rost-Dennis McKnire, 97; Bob Turnquist-Lane Snyder-Doug Green-Larry Larson, 98 (card playoff); Joe White, Rick Lenhardt-Ralph Snodgrass-Dennis Lusin, 98; Brian Gouldsberry-Gary VanWingen-Ralph Snyder-Bob Ille, 99 (card playoff); Archie Caraveau-Steve Scieno-Greg Smith-John Diekhans, 99.

Yellowstone

Club championships

Men

Championship flight: Jim Bob Coleman 144, John Nielsen 145. Net: Mike Follett 146.

Flight 1: Jay Marschall 158, Gregg Wilson 159. Net: Andy Schmitt 146.

Flight 2: Cal Stacey 157, Tim Penfield 163. Net: Todd Wilson 150.

Flight 3: Matt Walsh 167, Robert Germany 177. Net: Ian Grosulak 151.

Flight 4: Bryce Harrison 185, Troy Dugger 188. Net: Mike Bogy 150.

Flight 5: Dave Cobb 184, Brad Jensen 185, Kevin Brewer 185. Net: Shawn Garland 134.

Women

Championship flight: Alexis Hightower 149, Tiffani Coleman 164.

Seniors: Mary Halstvedt 183.

Flight 1: Mary Halstvedt 183, Karen Finnegan 190. 

Flight 2: Jami McNea 206, Linda Clawson 210.

Juniors

Girls overall champion: Kenzie Walsh 158.

Boys overall champion: Conor Walsh 165.

Boys 15-16: Conor Walsh 165, Trey Haber 174.

Girls 14-15: Kenzie Walsh 158.

Boys 13-14: David Ramshaw 185, Palmer Coleman 203.

Boys 10-11: Matthew Ramshaw 88, Jack Nielsen 95.

Boys 8-9: Rory Ryan 96, Logan Brocklebank 102.

Tags

Load comments