Par 3

Men's Senior League

Low Gross/Low Net

Flight 1

Gross: 1, Eddie Sandoval 59; 2, Tom Fox 63.

Net: 1, Jesse Mota 48; 2, Daryl Stricker 51.5.

Flight 2

Gross: 1, Mel Raatz 67; 2, Fred Faber 70.

Net: 1, George Boe 48; 2, Dick Wesnick 51.7.

Flight 3

Gross: 1, Gary Amundson 72; 2, Ed Steffans 78.

Net: 1, Andy Zahn 46.4; 2, Scott McMillin 51.3.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup matches

Thursday

Milt Strong Even with Randy Holm

Jim Keeling Even with Bob Frank

Rod Kessler 3 & 1 over Dan Tryan

Mike Sullivan 5 & 4 over Gary Ugrin

Rich Lorenz 3 & 2 over Dave Williams

Glenn Hageman 1 UP over Pat Joyce

Jim Brown 4 & 3 over Gary Doll

Bob Marshall 3 & 1 over Garth Quade

Rob McDonald Even with Pat Petrino

Ted Cerise Even with Gary Pearsall

Larry Brensdal 3 & 1 over Ron Pearson

Mark Sprattler Even with Jack Wahl

Terry Laughery 3 & 2 over Ralph Blee

Howard Sumner 4 & 3 over Phil Pugrud

Del Hayter 1 Up over Mike Quade

