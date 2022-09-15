Golf
Par 3
Men's Senior League
Low Gross/Low Net
Flight 1
Gross: 1, Eddie Sandoval 59; 2, Tom Fox 63.
Net: 1, Jesse Mota 48; 2, Daryl Stricker 51.5.
Flight 2
Gross: 1, Mel Raatz 67; 2, Fred Faber 70.
Net: 1, George Boe 48; 2, Dick Wesnick 51.7.
Flight 3
Gross: 1, Gary Amundson 72; 2, Ed Steffans 78.
Net: 1, Andy Zahn 46.4; 2, Scott McMillin 51.3.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup matches
Thursday
Milt Strong Even with Randy Holm
Jim Keeling Even with Bob Frank
Rod Kessler 3 & 1 over Dan Tryan
Mike Sullivan 5 & 4 over Gary Ugrin
Rich Lorenz 3 & 2 over Dave Williams
Glenn Hageman 1 UP over Pat Joyce
Jim Brown 4 & 3 over Gary Doll
Bob Marshall 3 & 1 over Garth Quade
Rob McDonald Even with Pat Petrino
Ted Cerise Even with Gary Pearsall
Larry Brensdal 3 & 1 over Ron Pearson
Mark Sprattler Even with Jack Wahl
Terry Laughery 3 & 2 over Ralph Blee
Howard Sumner 4 & 3 over Phil Pugrud
Del Hayter 1 Up over Mike Quade
