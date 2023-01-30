agate Scoreboard: Your sports Jan 30, 2023 Jan 30, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BowlingFireside LanesFireside Weekenders: McKenzie Ostermiller 213-581; Travis Ernster 257-649 Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 183-480; Casey Degner 235, Todd DeLeon 650Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelle Barker 201, Tawny King-Burgee 559; Brandon Buerkle 254, Travis Ernster 651Early Risers: Bob Hanson 252-660Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 213-575; Ace Barcus 248-680Drifter: Scott Gasser 257-714Sojourners: Pat Pitt 203-503Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 190-500; Mike Prophy 236-651Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 202, Jen Smith 532; Dean Hoyt 268-688Harmonizers: Sarah MacKenzie 199, Darla Dunham 510Jubilee Seniors: Edna Mae Duncan 161, Joy Freeman 446; Brian Schmidt 185-538Six Shooters: McKenzie Ostermiller 256-695Pioneer: Josh Link 268-729Plaza: Pat Pitt 192-535Fireflies: Velma Highsmith 208-511T.G.I.F.: Vera Hinckley 154, Judy Miller 416; Jason Thelen 257-712Fireside Lanes YouthRazzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Kinsley Link 139-377; Boys 11 & Under - Boston Wanberg 122-324; Girls 12 & Up - Maliyah Walks 176-476; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 186-527Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 180-518; Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 146-368 Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 154, Riley Fellon 377; Boys 11 & Under - Eric Dixon 172-398; Girls 12 & Up - EllyAna Hale 173-457; Boys 12 & Up - William Linden 225-605Sunset BowlMoonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 190-529; Craig Moore 205-608Tuesday Nite Terror: Marilyn Moore 209-557; Blake Loran 241-617Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 203-509; Tyler Boehn 236-656Derby: Donna Degner 190-474Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 274-679Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 226-564; David Earl 238-640Federal: Lisa Strouf 213-531; Keenan Stanek 249, Blaine Dahle 634Consolidated: Cal Walks Over Ice 540Mystic: Kristi Kent 546; Tommy Leischner 251-596Sunset Bowl YouthSundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Charli Haworth 92-160; Boys 11 & Under - Tarrik Barta 106-197Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Carly Ray 137-395; Anthony Martinez 180-490Town & Country LanesT & C Mixers: Jolene Hoynie 209-759; Kyle Kalke 258-544Wednesday Night League: Tammy Witaker 196, Kaylie Cook 481; Richard Westberg 248-688Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 222-596; Ace Barcus 246, Gary Bostrom 620Town & Country Lanes YouthSaturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Kylee Kutzler 164-370; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg Jr 245-724; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 130-350; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hoban 143-377 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Your Sports Bowling Wire Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 'Stay hungry': Unbeaten Wolf Point boys pull together and sprint to best start in 12 years Running back Colson Coon commits to Montana State, reunites with brother Pitching to win: Bozeman High freshman girl aims to make Legion baseball team Perfection: Helena Capital's Talon Marsh completes undefeated crosstown career as Bruins beat Bengals Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five
