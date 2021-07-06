Golf 

Hilands

Hole In One

Rich Hageman aced No. 14 using a 6-iron from 145 yards. Witnesses: Scott Twito, Steve Nitz, and Bryce Finnman. 

Eaglerock

Senior Golf League

Shamble: 1, Dan Tryan/Jim Keeling/Bill Poore/Dick Dye 184; 2, Gary Good/Joe Barbero/Chuck Morgan/Scott McMillin 185; 3, Mike Vandever/Dale Nagel/Blaine Purington/Bob Schicktranz 187; 4, Dale Mack/David Kennedy/Luis Diaz/Parris Atherton 188.

Flags: Dan Dinardi/Todd Rose/Chuck Morgan/Dick Dye.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Ladies Golf

Flags: 1 Iris Hart, 2 Shirley Ebert, 4 Candy Alberi, 5 Lois Frank, 7 Sue Sumner; 8 Shirley Ebert; 9 Laura Wilson.

Low Putts: Laura Wilson 13. 

Laurel Golf Course

2021 Ecelctic

Men's Gross: 64 Brandon Hatveldt-John Galt; 64 Jake McKinney-Dave Campbell; 65 Jake McKinney-Josh York; 65 Jake McKinney-Jordan Michael; 65 Jake McKinney-Justin Arney; 65 John Galt-Jay Galt; 66 Jordan Roberts-Jess Noel; 66 Jake McKinney-Tim McKinney

Mens Net: 52 Brian Stewart-Jim King; 53 Talon Johnstone-Brian Stewart; 54 Talon Johnstone-Jim King; 54 Justin Johnstone-Jim King; 55 Jack Brilz-Bill Huyser; 56 Jeff Tutt-Jared Tutt; 56 Jared Tutt-Mike McCracken; 56 Bill Huyser-Randy Michae; 56 John Reed-Jeff Cochran.

Couples Gross: 74 Bob Repnak-Cathy Repnak; 75 Brian Glassing-Yvonne Glassing

Couples Net: 56 John Reed-Therese Dickey; 57 Jimmy Carlson-Ashley Carlson

Women Gross: 77 Paulette Roma-Dori Bruusema

Women Net: 61 Darcy Miller-Dori Bruusema; 61 Mickey Cambell-Dori Bruusema; 61 Mickey Cambell-Paulette Roma.

Yegen

Ladies Morning League

7/6 Field Shots

1st Flight: Nancy Schieno 23, Jane Erickson 25, Penny Sipes 25

2nd Flight: Elvira Wilcox 27, Norine Maier 30, Nancy Willkom 33, Elaine Rist 33

3rd Flight: Cathy Wagenhals 32, Donna Lance 32, Kathy Kuck 36

4th Flight: Jane Connelly 35, Lynn Tuell 40, Carol Gilham 40

Yellowstone CC

Tuesday Night League

Couples Shamble: 1(tie) Drew Leveaux/Emily Leveaux 30; 1(tie) Danny Desin/Haylie Desin 30; 3 Rod Kastelitz/Jalene Conlon; 4(tie) Ed Dean/Bonnie Dean 32; 4(tie) Tyler Crennen/Brooke Crennen 32; 4(tie) Phil Deangeli/Jenn Smith 32; 4(tie) Steve Zabawa/Susan Sullivan 32; 4(tie) Corby Freitag/Rene Freitag 32.

Flags: Closest from across the ditch no. 2, Gary Simonich. Closest to the pin no. 5, Steve Zabawa. Closest to pin no. 8, Jalene Conlon. Closest from across the ditch, no 7. Jim Sullivan.

