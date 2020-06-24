Golf
Holes-In-One
Shelly Egge aced the 148-yard No. 12 hole on Pryor Creek's Walker Course using a driver. Witnesses were D.C. Egge and Daryl Wulff.
Dean Victora had a hole-in-one at Laurel on hole No. 13. Dean hit a rescue club from 184 yards and the ace was witnessed by Ned Cabrera and Dave Welch.
Hilands
Ladies Fun Night: 1, Kee Dunning, Stacy Stellflug, Debra Bonogofsky; 2, Deborah Roberts, Rhonda Diefenderfe, Kathy Barr, Debbie Wood; 3, Amy Anderson, Jo Pates, Carolyn Campbell, Leslie Blair.
Thursday Men's Day, flags: 2/11 Josh Stagg, 3/12 Fred Marble, 5/14 Jerry Hanson, 9/18 Tim Schruth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.