Golf

Holes-In-One

Shelly Egge aced the 148-yard No. 12 hole on Pryor Creek's Walker Course using a driver. Witnesses were D.C. Egge and Daryl Wulff.

Dean Victora had a hole-in-one at Laurel on hole No. 13. Dean hit a rescue club from 184 yards and the ace was witnessed by Ned Cabrera and Dave Welch.

Hilands

Ladies Fun Night: 1, Kee Dunning, Stacy Stellflug, Debra Bonogofsky; 2, Deborah Roberts, Rhonda Diefenderfe, Kathy Barr, Debbie Wood; 3, Amy Anderson, Jo Pates, Carolyn Campbell, Leslie Blair.

Thursday Men's Day, flags: 2/11 Josh Stagg, 3/12 Fred Marble, 5/14 Jerry Hanson, 9/18 Tim Schruth.

Tags

Load comments