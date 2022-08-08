Golf

Yellowstone

A Waiting Child Golf Classic

Division I: Econo Print (Jim Berry/Jake Hedge/Greg Kemmis/Paul Keneally) 127; Anderson, Hedge, Wagner & Kienitz (Josh Hedge/Seth Hedge/Tim Kienitz/CB Wagner) 132; PayneWest (Brady Hoiness/Chris Hoiness/Devan Hoiness/Jim Watson) 135.

Division II: Wenspok Companies (Peter Nisbet/Adam Azril/Kayte Roy/Jeff Mjelstad 126; Arrowhead Marketing (Tim Keating/Marcus Drange/Dana Bishop/Josh Martin) 131; The Boge's (Jason Combs/Tyler Martin/Will Crtalic/Bill Hickson 132.

Division I: Low gross, Jake Hedge 71. Low net, Devan Hoiness 67.

Division II: Low net, Adam Azril 56; Peter Nisbet 60.

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Hollywood 3-3-3

Front 9: Jack Gauer/Dave Kennedy/Doug Green/Bob Peterson 55; Brian Gouldsberry/Ken Foos/Gary VanWingen/Clarke Coulter 58; Ed Butler/Ron Syens/Don Pett/Blind Draw 59; Chuck Smith/Joe White/Larry Karls/Dennis McLuskie 61; Pete Conway/John Fekety/Richard Rodriguez/Dan Kooyman  62 CP.

Back 9: Jim Sears/Brian Reay/John Johnson/Frank Wittenberg 60 CP; Wade Freiboth/Gordon Krumheuer/Dan Catlin/Dennis McKnire 60; Wally Holter/Ray Schuld/Jerry Black/Chuck Hunter 61 CP; Russ Riesinger/George Allen/Leroy Morse/Blind Draw 61; Bob Turnquist/Bruce Rost/Ralph Snodgrass/Bob Eggebrecht 62 CP.

Flags: 4, Everson; 7, Mack; 8, Beauman; 10, Bill Johnson; 14, Cantrell; 18, Sears.

Hilands

Hilands Fling

Saturday

Flight A: James Booth/Brandon Hurst 66; Ryan Truscott/Frank Costello 68; Greg Kemmis/Rod Kastelitz 68; Cliff Oppegaard/Jake Hedge 69; Jim Walker/Pat White 69; Kelly Strobel/Justin Moser 69; Graham Scott/Chris Verlanic 69.

Flight B: JR Reger/Kevin Jackson 65; Mark Hunt/Shawn Berry 66; Cote Mangel/Tony Fisher 67; Dayne Dyer/Frank Dyer 68; Bill Schrock/Brian Hafner 68.

Flight C: Randy Bentley/Les Musgrave 67; Ty Nelson/Carlos Davey 68; Jim Harris/Warren Schaefer 69; Craig Diefenderfer/Jared Anderson 70; Mike Whittmeyer/Mark Johnson 70.

Flight D: Ryan Nelson/Brock Gummer 64; Tony Achten/Mike Jones 64; Brandon Wegner/Lucas Blehm 67; Matt Robertson/Kevin Kraft 68; Ray Scozzari/Keegan Watson 68.

Flight E: Scott Aspenlieder/Kevin McGovern 62; Tim Mascarena/Anthony Mota 63; Dennis Roberts/Justin Willey 64; Jake Eaton/Garrett Scott 69; John Tripp/Dewey Roberts 69; Lynn Grant/Jere Morris 69.

Overall

Flight A: Cliff Oppegaard/Jake Hedge 129; Ryan Truscott/Frank Costello 131; Eric Mueller/Tim Kienitz 133; Graham Scott/Chris Verlanic 135.

Flight B: JR Reger/Kevin Jackson 131; Mark Hunt/Shawn Berry 133; Bill Schrock/Brian Hafner 136; Ty Elkin/Kevin Woodin 137.

Flight C: Craig Diefenderfer/Jared Anderson 133; Randy Bentley/Les Musgrave 134; Jeff Gruizenga/Greg Bigwood 137; Mike Whittmeyer/Mark Johnson 137.

Flight D: Ryan Nelson/Brock Gummer 127; Tony Achten/Mike Jones 127; Ray Scozzari/Keegan Watson 129; Brandon Wegner/Lucas Blehm 130.

Flight E: Scott Aspenlieder/Kevin McGovern 126; Dennis Roberts/Justin Willey 129; Tim Mascarena/Anthony Mota 133; Dean Studer/Si Ryan 135.

Overall Fling Champions: Scott Aspenlieder/Kevin McGovern 126.

Loland Flung Champions: Tim Mascarena/Anthony Mota.

The Powder Horn

Sheridan Wyoming

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am

Pro results: Garrett Woodin 67; Nathan Ferrell 69; Deven Doughty 72; Tucker Coumbe 73; Jim Halberg 74; John Kienast 74.

Pro-Am team results: Deven Doughty/Derick Singleton/Jeff Bush/Kelly Strobel/Kamrin Allen 194; Kevin Skaggs/Chris George/Jim Will/Dewey Jacobs/Jared Guyer 197; Bryson Hotchkiss/Steve Leonard/Donnie Distler/Tyer Johnson/JustinJohnson 201; Jim Halberg/Michael Tool/Scott Gray/Jack Allen/Wesley Kirk 203; Joe Wright/Mathew Parker/Bill Arno/Jack Marton/Tim Marton 204; John Kienast/Ken Schramm/Jared Stiver/Jake Edmunds/Boyd Serres 204; Bryan Madill/Josh kelly/Tyler Johnston/David Hill/Brandon Hurst 204.

Amateur sweeps

Flight 1: Gross, Kamrin Allen 70; Brandon Hurst 71; Ken Schramm 76; Lane Bradley 76; Benji Berg 76. Net, Mike Schauer 68; Bryan Madill 69; Tyler Johnson 71; Tim Marton 72; Jim Corn 75.

Flight 2: Gross, Scott Gray 73; Molan LaGaly 76; Kevin Skaggs 76; Justin Johnson 77; Donnie Distler 78. Net, Josh Gardner 68; Bill Arno 69; Jared Guyer 69; Charlen Thomas 69; Jeff Bush 70.

Flight 3: Gross, Steve Leonard 81; Gary Stevenson 81; Boyd Serres 84; JT Thomas 85; Kevin Woodin 85. Net, Kelly Strobel 66; Dewey Jacobs 71; Brock Boedecker 73; Brad Cayko 74; Rex Ripley 74.

Flight 4: Chris George 85; Rick Rehm 85; Jake Barnhart 93; Curtis Schmidt 94. Net, Jim Will 67; Jeremia Darr 68; Derick Singleton 70; Chris Brown 73.

