Golf
Yellowstone
A Waiting Child Golf Classic
Division I: Econo Print (Jim Berry/Jake Hedge/Greg Kemmis/Paul Keneally) 127; Anderson, Hedge, Wagner & Kienitz (Josh Hedge/Seth Hedge/Tim Kienitz/CB Wagner) 132; PayneWest (Brady Hoiness/Chris Hoiness/Devan Hoiness/Jim Watson) 135.
Division II: Wenspok Companies (Peter Nisbet/Adam Azril/Kayte Roy/Jeff Mjelstad 126; Arrowhead Marketing (Tim Keating/Marcus Drange/Dana Bishop/Josh Martin) 131; The Boge's (Jason Combs/Tyler Martin/Will Crtalic/Bill Hickson 132.
Division I: Low gross, Jake Hedge 71. Low net, Devan Hoiness 67.
Division II: Low net, Adam Azril 56; Peter Nisbet 60.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Hollywood 3-3-3
Front 9: Jack Gauer/Dave Kennedy/Doug Green/Bob Peterson 55; Brian Gouldsberry/Ken Foos/Gary VanWingen/Clarke Coulter 58; Ed Butler/Ron Syens/Don Pett/Blind Draw 59; Chuck Smith/Joe White/Larry Karls/Dennis McLuskie 61; Pete Conway/John Fekety/Richard Rodriguez/Dan Kooyman 62 CP.
Back 9: Jim Sears/Brian Reay/John Johnson/Frank Wittenberg 60 CP; Wade Freiboth/Gordon Krumheuer/Dan Catlin/Dennis McKnire 60; Wally Holter/Ray Schuld/Jerry Black/Chuck Hunter 61 CP; Russ Riesinger/George Allen/Leroy Morse/Blind Draw 61; Bob Turnquist/Bruce Rost/Ralph Snodgrass/Bob Eggebrecht 62 CP.
Flags: 4, Everson; 7, Mack; 8, Beauman; 10, Bill Johnson; 14, Cantrell; 18, Sears.
Hilands
Hilands Fling
Saturday
Flight A: James Booth/Brandon Hurst 66; Ryan Truscott/Frank Costello 68; Greg Kemmis/Rod Kastelitz 68; Cliff Oppegaard/Jake Hedge 69; Jim Walker/Pat White 69; Kelly Strobel/Justin Moser 69; Graham Scott/Chris Verlanic 69.
Flight B: JR Reger/Kevin Jackson 65; Mark Hunt/Shawn Berry 66; Cote Mangel/Tony Fisher 67; Dayne Dyer/Frank Dyer 68; Bill Schrock/Brian Hafner 68.
Flight C: Randy Bentley/Les Musgrave 67; Ty Nelson/Carlos Davey 68; Jim Harris/Warren Schaefer 69; Craig Diefenderfer/Jared Anderson 70; Mike Whittmeyer/Mark Johnson 70.
Flight D: Ryan Nelson/Brock Gummer 64; Tony Achten/Mike Jones 64; Brandon Wegner/Lucas Blehm 67; Matt Robertson/Kevin Kraft 68; Ray Scozzari/Keegan Watson 68.
Flight E: Scott Aspenlieder/Kevin McGovern 62; Tim Mascarena/Anthony Mota 63; Dennis Roberts/Justin Willey 64; Jake Eaton/Garrett Scott 69; John Tripp/Dewey Roberts 69; Lynn Grant/Jere Morris 69.
Overall
Flight A: Cliff Oppegaard/Jake Hedge 129; Ryan Truscott/Frank Costello 131; Eric Mueller/Tim Kienitz 133; Graham Scott/Chris Verlanic 135.
Flight B: JR Reger/Kevin Jackson 131; Mark Hunt/Shawn Berry 133; Bill Schrock/Brian Hafner 136; Ty Elkin/Kevin Woodin 137.
Flight C: Craig Diefenderfer/Jared Anderson 133; Randy Bentley/Les Musgrave 134; Jeff Gruizenga/Greg Bigwood 137; Mike Whittmeyer/Mark Johnson 137.
Flight D: Ryan Nelson/Brock Gummer 127; Tony Achten/Mike Jones 127; Ray Scozzari/Keegan Watson 129; Brandon Wegner/Lucas Blehm 130.
Flight E: Scott Aspenlieder/Kevin McGovern 126; Dennis Roberts/Justin Willey 129; Tim Mascarena/Anthony Mota 133; Dean Studer/Si Ryan 135.
Overall Fling Champions: Scott Aspenlieder/Kevin McGovern 126.
Loland Flung Champions: Tim Mascarena/Anthony Mota.
The Powder Horn
Sheridan Wyoming
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro Am
Pro results: Garrett Woodin 67; Nathan Ferrell 69; Deven Doughty 72; Tucker Coumbe 73; Jim Halberg 74; John Kienast 74.
Pro-Am team results: Deven Doughty/Derick Singleton/Jeff Bush/Kelly Strobel/Kamrin Allen 194; Kevin Skaggs/Chris George/Jim Will/Dewey Jacobs/Jared Guyer 197; Bryson Hotchkiss/Steve Leonard/Donnie Distler/Tyer Johnson/JustinJohnson 201; Jim Halberg/Michael Tool/Scott Gray/Jack Allen/Wesley Kirk 203; Joe Wright/Mathew Parker/Bill Arno/Jack Marton/Tim Marton 204; John Kienast/Ken Schramm/Jared Stiver/Jake Edmunds/Boyd Serres 204; Bryan Madill/Josh kelly/Tyler Johnston/David Hill/Brandon Hurst 204.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Kamrin Allen 70; Brandon Hurst 71; Ken Schramm 76; Lane Bradley 76; Benji Berg 76. Net, Mike Schauer 68; Bryan Madill 69; Tyler Johnson 71; Tim Marton 72; Jim Corn 75.
Flight 2: Gross, Scott Gray 73; Molan LaGaly 76; Kevin Skaggs 76; Justin Johnson 77; Donnie Distler 78. Net, Josh Gardner 68; Bill Arno 69; Jared Guyer 69; Charlen Thomas 69; Jeff Bush 70.
Flight 3: Gross, Steve Leonard 81; Gary Stevenson 81; Boyd Serres 84; JT Thomas 85; Kevin Woodin 85. Net, Kelly Strobel 66; Dewey Jacobs 71; Brock Boedecker 73; Brad Cayko 74; Rex Ripley 74.
Flight 4: Chris George 85; Rick Rehm 85; Jake Barnhart 93; Curtis Schmidt 94. Net, Jim Will 67; Jeremia Darr 68; Derick Singleton 70; Chris Brown 73.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.