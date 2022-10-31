Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Kenzie Ostermiller 257-493; Charlie Highsmith 256, Richard Petry 613
Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 190-496; Casey Degner 236, Shaun Hoyt 611, Jake Haan 611
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelle Barker 214-539; Caleb Ives 244-684
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 167-479; Bob Hanson 244-648
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 192-534; Dennis Mitchell 230-634
Drifter: Brandon Fisher 248-651
Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 212-556
Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 207, Marilyn Moore 520; Steve Hagen 237-614
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Leona Gipe 197-482; Alex Bushman 278, Brian Blee 686
Harmonizers: Carrie Landerdahl 185
Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 177, Kathy Galbreath 507; Jim Freeman 187, Steve Hagen 539
Six Shooters: Kenzie Ostermiller 202-564
Pioneer: Damon Winslow 267, Garrett Heywood 740
Plaza: Lory Jennings 225, Pat Pitt 559
Fireflies: Velma Highsmith 219, Nicole French 524
Bowlers Edge: Jacob Boltz 289-731
T.G.I.F.: Izzy Schmalz 189-463; Nick Miller 244-656
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Maliyah Walks 176-451; Felipe Armendariz 226-603; Kinsley Link 146-412; Emmannual Bull Chief 141, Gunnar Hartman 310
Fireballs: Cooper Thorson 220-520; Harper Howland 141, Camryn Thorson 306; Dallas Parkins 100-256, Colton Moore 132-358
Balls O Fire: EllyAna Hale 171-451; Logan Andrews 230-600; Carolyn Kirkham 142-373; Ayden Lavender 102, Owen Andrews 262
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 201-568; Ryan Rodgers 257-639
Tuesday Nite Terror: Doris Lewis 213, Marilyn Moore 526; Austin Brug 225, Chris Dunbar 636
Tuesday Night League: Jess Hammeren 218, Jennifer Dvorak 521; Eddy Popp 242, Ron Engelhardt 623
Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 224-506
Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 243-651, Dale Matthaes 651
Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 226, Marilyn Moore 604; David Earl 227-689
Federal: Lisa Strouf 183, Kenzie Ostermiller 508; Dan O'Neil 199, James Tidwell 528, Jacob Kuber 528
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 228, John Morris 601
Mystic: Mari Kale 207-581; Ken Taft 258, Ace Barcus 632
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Lily Freiderichs 57-98; Jaibin Bell 100-191
Bowling Buddies: Landen Fink 183-477; Serenity Ingold 147, Harper Hake 365
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 243-567; Tom Brendgord 237-582
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 235, Kay Jungblut 615; Dom Picchioni 263-654
Town & Country Youth
Saturday Shooters: Danielle Picchioni 115-307; RJ Westberg 245-598; Arabella Rooney 141-349; Mason Hoban 183-422
