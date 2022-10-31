Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Kenzie Ostermiller 257-493; Charlie Highsmith 256, Richard Petry 613

Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 190-496; Casey Degner 236, Shaun Hoyt 611, Jake Haan 611

Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelle Barker 214-539; Caleb Ives 244-684

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 167-479; Bob Hanson 244-648

Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 192-534; Dennis Mitchell 230-634

Drifter: Brandon Fisher 248-651

Sojourners: Kristi Siroky 212-556

Heights Seniors: Vicki Clark 207, Marilyn Moore 520; Steve Hagen 237-614

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Leona Gipe 197-482; Alex Bushman 278, Brian Blee 686

Harmonizers: Carrie Landerdahl 185

Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 177, Kathy Galbreath 507; Jim Freeman 187, Steve Hagen 539

Six Shooters: Kenzie Ostermiller 202-564

Pioneer: Damon Winslow 267, Garrett Heywood 740

Plaza: Lory Jennings 225, Pat Pitt 559

Fireflies: Velma Highsmith 219, Nicole French 524

Bowlers Edge: Jacob Boltz 289-731

T.G.I.F.: Izzy Schmalz 189-463; Nick Miller 244-656

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Maliyah Walks 176-451; Felipe Armendariz 226-603; Kinsley Link 146-412; Emmannual Bull Chief 141, Gunnar Hartman 310

Fireballs: Cooper Thorson 220-520; Harper Howland 141, Camryn Thorson 306; Dallas Parkins 100-256, Colton Moore 132-358

Balls O Fire: EllyAna Hale 171-451; Logan Andrews 230-600; Carolyn Kirkham 142-373; Ayden Lavender 102, Owen Andrews 262

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 201-568; Ryan Rodgers 257-639

Tuesday Nite Terror: Doris Lewis 213, Marilyn Moore 526; Austin Brug 225, Chris Dunbar 636

Tuesday Night League: Jess Hammeren 218, Jennifer Dvorak 521; Eddy Popp 242, Ron Engelhardt 623

Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 224-506

Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 243-651, Dale Matthaes 651

Thursday Nite Mixed: Jane Crowder 226, Marilyn Moore 604; David Earl 227-689

Federal: Lisa Strouf 183, Kenzie Ostermiller 508; Dan O'Neil 199, James Tidwell 528, Jacob Kuber 528

Consolidated: Logan Breshears 228, John Morris 601

Mystic: Mari Kale 207-581; Ken Taft 258, Ace Barcus 632

Sunset Bowl Youth

Sundusters: Lily Freiderichs 57-98; Jaibin Bell 100-191

Bowling Buddies: Landen Fink 183-477; Serenity Ingold 147, Harper Hake 365

Town & Country Lanes

T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 243-567; Tom Brendgord 237-582

Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 235, Kay Jungblut 615; Dom Picchioni 263-654

Town & Country Youth

Saturday Shooters: Danielle Picchioni 115-307; RJ Westberg 245-598; Arabella Rooney 141-349; Mason Hoban 183-422

