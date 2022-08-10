Golf
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
High Low Best Ball: Jim Koessler, Mike Hansen, Dale Owen, Jerry Hanson 72; Art Geiger, Ben Graves, Mike Campbell, T.J. Sullivan 74.
Laurel
Wednesday Seniors
2 Net Best Ball: Rod Halvorson, Jack Brilz, James Fust, Mike King 120; Francis Ricci, Tom Maurer, Denny Marek, Mike King 122.
Yegen
Wednesday Seniors
Beat the Pro: Ron Bailey, John Beaudry, Rodney Blain, Greg Branstetter, Dave Cantrell, Archie Caraveau, Dan Catlin, Bill Corcoran, Wayne Everson, Wade Freiboth, Jack Gauer, Doug Green, Wally Holter, Michael Jennings, John Johnson, Gordon Krumheuer, Gary Lefor, Sandy MacDonald, Dennis McLuskie, Scott McMillin, Leroy Morse, Paul Painter, Don Pett, Richard Rodriguez, Ray Schuld, Chuck Smith, Blain Weston, Joe White, Samual Young.
Flags: 1, Bob Peterson; 6, Jack Gauer; 9, Bill Johnson; 12, Gary Young; 16, Dan Catlin; 17, Paul Painter.
Yellowstone
Senior Day
1 Best Ball: Brad Jensen, Wally Anderson, Ed Dean, Doug Benge 63; Fred Kazmierski, Paul Clavadetscher, Todd Baugh 64.
Lake Hills
Waltz Time Tournament
9 Hole event: Gary Amundson, Butch Clapper, Jake Ketterling, Tom Thomson 63; John Beck, Lanny Fred, Gordy Haman, Oren Jones 63.
18 Hole event: Dan Carroll, Bob Holloway, George Maragos, Chuck Morgan 121; Steve Ballock, Mike Joyce, Dave Maier, Jack Wahl 127; Jim Brown, Terry Laughery, Bob Nisbet, Mark Sprattler 130; Larry Brensdal, Stan Kondracki, Robert Marshall, Pat Petrino 131.
Flags: 10, Stan Kondracki; 11, George Zorzakis; 12, Chuck Morgan; 15, Ted Cerise
Par 3
Ones
Flight 1: Cheryl Sandbak 33, Penny Sipes 34, Bonnie Wutzke 34, Deborah Wright 35, Ginny Simpson 36. Flight 2: Cathy Wagenhalls 33, Karen Smith 36, Donna Newell 36, Judy Hugelen 37, Jo Ausk 37. Flight 3: Judy Reid 34, Carol Jensen 36, Donna Lance 38, Bobbie Tryan 39, Cheryl Brown 39. Flight 4: Joyce Ramseier 35, Sue Sumner 37, Joyce Norris 39, Lynn Redman 40, Barb Herda 41. Flight 5: Sharon Feeley 39, Nikki Carr 41, Alice Lahren 42, Jamie Connell 44, Dez Wyman 45.
Pryor Creek
Senior Golf
Double Mystery Orange Ball: Tim Vicars, Jay Kirkland, Michael Cary, Pat Sherman 124; Dan Vogt, Mike Vandever, Dave Scott, Harvey Susott 125; Pat Garrison, Dave Davidson, John Scott, Wally Sims 125; Clay Schwartz, Kim Carlson, Dick Jonasen, Larry Iacopini 126; Bruce Grendahl, Jim Moody, Gary Scheutzle, Cliff Amundsen 127; Steve Staebler, Bruce Dunkin, Denny McGinnis, Gene Bohleen 129.
