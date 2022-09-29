agate Scoreboard: Your sports Sep 29, 2022 Sep 29, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GolfLake HillsTwo-Man Scramble1st Place: (68) Todd Rowen and Garth Quade 2nd Place: (68) Chuck Morgan and Jim Weidman3rd Place: (70) Ted Cerise and Rob McDonald4th Place: (71) Bob Holloway and Gary Ugrin Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Your Sports Golf Wire Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2022 State AA and A golf Laurel's soccer star Mya Maack sets state record for most career goals AA State Golf: Joe McGreevey, Bella Johnson lead as Capital, Billings West eye titles Battle between Helena High and Kalispell Glacier stands out in Week 6 of Class AA football Guide to State A golf tournaments: Frenchtown's Katie Lewis takes perfect record into showcase meet
