Yellowstone

Seniors Day

1 Best Ball + Yellow Ball: Ken Sandvik-Wayne Hirsch-Gary Simonich -2, Patrick Nau-Todd Baugh-Paul Clavadetscher +2.

Par 3

Ladies League

Flight 1: Low Gross: Nancy Schieno 65, Corrine Grimm 71, Carol Simmons 72, Barb Whittle 72 Low; Net: Alicia Lee 48, Mona Bailey 51, Billie Krenzler 51, Vicki Bell 53.

Flight 2: Low Gross: Joyce Norris 73, Lynn Redman 78, Carolyn Collis 80; Low Net: Kathie Riggs 43, Alice Nickoloff 53, Kathy Kuck 54.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Shamble 2 Net: Dave Rye-Jim Koessler-Ed Hammer-Dale Hudiburgh 56, Jim Anderson-Rich Hageman-Larry Larson-Jerry Wolf 57.

Pryor Creek

Seniors

Double Mystery Orange Ball, 3 Net Scores: Doug Wilson, Paul Hart, Al Pehler, Don Charpentier 195, Cliff Pickens, Dan Vogt, James Pickens, Wally Sims 200, Guy Helper, Kim Carlson, Bruce Dunkin, Pete Peterson 200, Bob Oostermeyer, Max Erickson, Bob Hanson, Ron Lassiter 202.

