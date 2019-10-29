Bowling
700 series
Fat Cat: Chris Buckner, 225-226-267-718, American, 218 avg.
Fat Cat Lanes
Rock Creek: Java Palin, 192-506.
Guys and Gals: Heather Gonzales, 221-523. Levi Ziegler, 246; Jeff Leistkio, 681.
American: Tate Getchell, 269; Chris Buckner, 718.
Pintoppers: Shelle Barker, 249-607.
Thursday Mixers: Terry Visser, 200-529; Dean Hallen, 258-664.
National: Chuck Miller, 246; Skylar Oak, 639.
Fat Cat Seniors: Terri Miller, 183; Mary Lynn Wagner, 494. Dean Hallen, 242-664.
Holy Rollers: Teri Michael, 210-521. Patrick Brown, 213; Bret Flynn, 614.
Youth 11 and Under: Harlo Wrzesinski, 134-160. Ryker Crookston, 120-319.
Youth 12 and Over: Elizabeth Paulsen, 148-393. Maverick Hoppman, 196-480.
