Bowling

700 series

Fat Cat: Chris Buckner, 225-226-267-718, American, 218 avg.

Fat Cat Lanes

Rock Creek: Java Palin, 192-506.

Guys and Gals: Heather Gonzales, 221-523. Levi Ziegler, 246; Jeff Leistkio, 681.

American: Tate Getchell, 269; Chris Buckner, 718.

Pintoppers: Shelle Barker, 249-607.

Thursday Mixers: Terry Visser, 200-529; Dean Hallen, 258-664.

National: Chuck Miller, 246; Skylar Oak, 639.

Fat Cat Seniors: Terri Miller, 183; Mary Lynn Wagner, 494. Dean Hallen, 242-664.

Holy Rollers: Teri Michael, 210-521. Patrick Brown, 213; Bret Flynn, 614.

Youth 11 and Under: Harlo Wrzesinski, 134-160. Ryker Crookston, 120-319.

Youth 12 and Over: Elizabeth Paulsen, 148-393. Maverick Hoppman, 196-480.

 

Tags

Load comments