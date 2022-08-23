Golf

Hole-In-One

Dan Clark aced hole No. 9, a 123-yard layout, with a 7-iron at Par 3 on Tuesday. The witnesses were Bill Burdge, Jim Lindberg and Jerry Ophleim.

Eaglerock

Seniors

Gold Tees Front/Red Tees Back - 3 Net Scores: Greg Charnesky, Joe Barbero, Frank Preshern, Parris Atherton 200; Dale Mack, Les Jensen, Chuck Morgan, Bob Schicktanz 204; Dennis Newell, Dale Nagel, Mike Quade, Pat Joyce 205; Todd Rose, Mike Joyce, Dick Jonasen, Will Muckelvane 206.

Yegen

Yegen Seniors Memorial Match Play

Round of 32

Frank Durant Bracket: Mike Holtz over Rico Brennan /David Reda over Ed Butler /John Kemp over Bob Turnquist/ Jack Gauer over Jim Doll.

Ralph Stone Bracket: Russ Riesinger over Archie Caraveau /Clark Swan over Bill Twilling/ Scott Armstrong over Ray Schrader /Wes Stahl over George Allen.

Sonny Lockrem Bracket: Brian Reay over Roy Schmidt/ Ron Bailey over Dan Bergstrom/ Earl May over Dave Hilde/ Ray Schuld over Gary LeFor.

Bud Beck Bracket: Blaine Weston over Gary VanWingen/ Dennis Scherer over Dan Catlin/ Dan Kooyman over Richard Rodriguez/ Sam Young over Gary Young.

Round of 16: Holtz over Reda/ Kemp over Gauer/ Swan over Riesinger/ Armstrong over Stahl/ Bailey over Reay/ Schuld over May/ Weston over Scherer/ Kooyman over Young.

Round of 8: Holtz over Kemp/ Swan over Armstrong/ Bailey over Schuld/ Kooyman over Weston.

Semifinals: Holtz over Kooyman / Swan over Bailey.

Final: Holtz over Swan.

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night

3 Man Scramble: Todd Torbert, Mike Hansen, Jerry Wolf 30.1; Craig Wiggs, Dean Studer, Paul Cox 31.7; Mark Neal, Lukas Seely, Ryan Thomsen 32.2.

Tags

Load comments