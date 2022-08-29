Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Arizona Schuffle
Yegen
Front 9: Brian Gouldsberry/Don Jones/Richard Rodriguez/Jerry Black 58; Phil Hageman/Ray Schuld/Earl May/Dennis McKnire 60; Joe Ginalias/Quentin Gilham/Harry Beauman/Bill Corcoran 62; Greg Rolandson/Ken Foos/Bob Peterson/Blaine Weston 63 (scorecard playoff); Dale Mack/Wayne Everson/Ted Rist 63.
Back 9: Todd Rowen/Lane Snyder/John Beaudry/Don Stewart 57 (scorecard playoff); Don Pett/Scott Armstrong/Dennis Scherer/Dennis Zimdars 57; Dave Reda/Steve Erickson/Bill Johnson/Michael Jennings 60; Wally Holter/Bruce Rost/Dan Bergstrom/Frank Wittenberg 62; Chuck Smith/Lew Gundlach/Raymond Shrader/Stan Cusak 63 (scorecard playoff).
Flags: 4, McCamish; 6, Corcoran; 9, Tuka; 10, Rowen; 12, Greg Smith; 14, Chuck Smith.
Par 3
Hole-in-one
Staley Keller aced the 140-yard No. 12 hole at Par 3 Saturday with a gap wedge. Witnesses: Kevin Kolb, Braxton Humphrey, and Reece Nielsen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.