Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Arizona Schuffle

Yegen

Front 9: Brian Gouldsberry/Don Jones/Richard Rodriguez/Jerry Black 58; Phil Hageman/Ray Schuld/Earl May/Dennis McKnire 60; Joe Ginalias/Quentin Gilham/Harry Beauman/Bill Corcoran 62; Greg Rolandson/Ken Foos/Bob Peterson/Blaine Weston 63 (scorecard playoff); Dale Mack/Wayne Everson/Ted Rist 63.

Back 9: Todd Rowen/Lane Snyder/John Beaudry/Don Stewart 57 (scorecard playoff); Don Pett/Scott Armstrong/Dennis Scherer/Dennis Zimdars 57; Dave Reda/Steve Erickson/Bill Johnson/Michael Jennings 60; Wally Holter/Bruce Rost/Dan Bergstrom/Frank Wittenberg 62; Chuck Smith/Lew Gundlach/Raymond Shrader/Stan Cusak 63 (scorecard playoff).

Flags: 4, McCamish; 6, Corcoran; 9, Tuka; 10, Rowen; 12, Greg Smith; 14, Chuck Smith.

Par 3

Hole-in-one

Staley Keller aced the 140-yard No. 12 hole at Par 3 Saturday with a gap wedge. Witnesses: Kevin Kolb, Braxton Humphrey, and Reece Nielsen.

Tags

Load comments