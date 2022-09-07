Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Tournament of Champions

Team Results: Joe Bridges, Gary Good, Dan Bergstrom, Gary Lefor 125; Bob Turnquist, Quentin Gilham, Greg Szudera, Dave Hilde 126; Joe Ginalias, Bill Twilling, Sam Young, Dan Kooyman 126

Individual Results: Flight A: Curt McCamish 77, Joe Ginalias 68, Joe Bridges 70. Flight B: Gary Good 79, Rico Brennan 72, Wade Freiboth 72. Flight C: Earl May 87, Bob Schuler 87, Chuck Willkom 87; Flight D: Greg Smith 90, Jack Payne 72, Gary Young 73.

Yellowstone

Seniors Day

Individual Low Net: Patrick Burton 70; Douglas Benge 71; Steve Galvin 73.

Par 3

Ladies League

Odd Holes Out: Flight 1: Lisa Forsbeg 33, Alicia Lee 33, Rebecca Hagen 34, Judy Hugelen 34, Gina Zielstra 36, Corrine Grimm 36, Karen Smith 36, Jo Ausk 36, Susan Stewart 36. Flight 2: Barb Whittle 31, Juli Peden 32, Carolyn Collis 36, Carol Jensen 37, Jill Quade 38, Donna Newell 38, Billie Krenzler 38. Flight 3: Joyce Norris 34, Cheryl Brown 37, Barb Herda 38, Jeanne Astle 39, Laurie Dolan 39. Flight 4: Jamie Connell 39, Jane Connelly 39, Susan Shald 39, Dez Wyman 40, Alice Nickoloff 40.

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

2 Net Best Ball: Jerry Wolf, Bill Mills, Larry Larson, Dale Owen, Dale Hudiburgh 59; Ken Lind, Art Geiger, Mike Hansen, Jake Korell, Dwight Mackay 59; Jerry Hanson, Jim Koessler, Dwight Mackay, Dave Rye, Ken Lind 61.

 

