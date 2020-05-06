Big Sky State Games
The application deadline for the Big Sky State Games' sportsmanship and character scholarship is Friday. The scholarship is available to high school juniors during the 2019-20 academic year who have previously participated in the Big Sky State Games.
Scholarship applications are available at the BSSG office (490 N. 31st Street in Billings) or online at www.bigskygames.org.
Golf
Hole-in-one
Don Hammel made a hole in one on the No. 13 hole at Yegen on Monday. Hammel aced the 143-yard hole with a 5-iron. Witnesses: Joe Bridges, Mike Wagner.
Pryor Creek
Tuesday Ladies
Low putts: Irene Kawane 33, Bonnie Wutzke 36, Verna Uffelman 37, Deanna Ward 38, Kelly Torske 38, Jeanette Eihele 38
Lake Hills
Seniors
A Flight
Low Gross: Bill Laurent.
Low Net: Gordon Haman, Gary Ugrin, Dave Williams, John Alberta.
B Flight
Low Gross: Todd Koepp.
Low Net: Glenn Hageman; Gary Doll, Tom Cushing, Si Simonsen, Ron Pearson.
C Flight
Low Gross: Steve Ballock.
Low Net: Larry Brensdal; Jim Kern, John Beck; Joe Barbero.
D Flight
Low Gross: Jack Wahl.
Low Net: Robert Marshall, Dan Carroll; John Cannon, Rick Stabio; Paul Mock.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.