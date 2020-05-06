Big Sky State Games

The application deadline for the Big Sky State Games' sportsmanship and character scholarship is Friday. The scholarship is available to high school juniors during the 2019-20 academic year who have previously participated in the Big Sky State Games.

Scholarship applications are available at the BSSG office (490 N. 31st Street in Billings) or online at www.bigskygames.org.

Golf

Hole-in-one

Don Hammel made a hole in one on the No. 13 hole at Yegen on Monday. Hammel aced the 143-yard hole with a 5-iron. Witnesses: Joe Bridges, Mike Wagner.

Pryor Creek

Tuesday Ladies

Low putts: Irene Kawane 33, Bonnie Wutzke 36, Verna Uffelman 37, Deanna Ward 38, Kelly Torske 38, Jeanette Eihele 38

Lake Hills

Seniors

A Flight

Low Gross: Bill Laurent.

Low Net: Gordon Haman, Gary Ugrin, Dave Williams, John Alberta.

B Flight

Low Gross: Todd Koepp.

Low Net: Glenn Hageman; Gary Doll, Tom Cushing, Si Simonsen, Ron Pearson.

C Flight

Low Gross: Steve Ballock.

Low Net: Larry Brensdal; Jim Kern, John Beck; Joe Barbero.

D Flight

Low Gross: Jack Wahl.

Low Net: Robert Marshall, Dan Carroll; John Cannon, Rick Stabio; Paul Mock.

