at Sheridan, Wyoming

Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, defeated Dale Matthaes of Billings in the championship match by a score of 237-179 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming..

With the win, Brown took home $203. Matthaes pocketed $190.

The high game was posted by Tim Zorn of Billings with a 277 in qualifying. Brown was the top qualifier with a 959 for four games. Honor scores posted were also by Brown (712, 711).

There were 42 bowlers who competed from North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.

Brown (Wapati, Wyoming), Matthaes, Scott Gasser, Tim Zorn, Dean Hoyt, Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyoming), Forrest Cole (Riverton, Wyoming), John Whitaker (Roundup), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Ron Engelhardt, Mark Kemp (Livingston), Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyoming), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyoming), Darrell Reinhardt, Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyoming), Darrin Henderson (Greybull, Wyoming), Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyoming), Stu Summers, Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyoming), Steve Kennedy (Sheridan, Wyoming), Jerry Woodward (Powell, Wyoming), Rick McCabe (Gillette, Wyoming), Gale Link (Hardin), Tom Shea, Fred Larson (Grenora, ND), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Craig Nickel, Moe Cole (Riverton, Wyoming), Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyoming), Dave Winslow and Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyoming).

The next tournament will be held on Sunday, February 19, at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyoming. There will be two shifts of qualifying with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament. If any bowlers are planning to attend the next tournament, contact Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a place in the tournament.

