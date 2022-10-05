Golf

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

AC, BD 1 net each: Dan Vogt, Bill Lackman, Wayne Bauer, Wally Sims 129; Jerry Olson, Clint MacIntyre, Leroy Uffelman, Harvey Susott 131; Doug Wilson, Scott Armstrong, Dave Scott, Zero Jensen 132; Steve Staebler, Bob Riehl, Fred Montgomery, Duane Hansen 133; Ace Barcus, Pat Brady, Curt Cline, Cliss Amundsen 134; Dave Malek, Jim Moody, Jim Lee, Roger Kesler 134.

 

