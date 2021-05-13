Golf
Par 3
Mens Senior League
Flight 1: Riley Goggins 26; Eddie Sandoval/Daryl Stricker/Chuck Morgan 28.
Flight 2: Walt Davidson 30; Jerry Rivinius 31; Lowell Dunlop 33.
Flight 3: Dick Wesnick/Keith Buxbaum/Ed Helgeson/Bart Rise 33.
Flight 4: Eugene Sawyer/Steve Everette/Ed Steffans 38.
Ladies League
Even Holes Out
Flight 1: Pat Pitt 28, Lisa Forsberg 28, Ginny Simpson 32, Rebecca Hagen 33
Flight 2: Elvira Wilcox 34, Diane Cochran 34, Jeanne Astle 34, Laurie Dolan 34, Barb Whittle 35, Kathy Kuck 36
Flight 3: Susan Stewart 34, Jean Becker 35, Susan Johnson 36
Flight 4: Donna Sipes 43, Nikki Rogers44, Kathie Riggs 44, Dez Wyman 44, Sylvia McCalla 45, Joanne Dodd 45, Sharon Feeley 45, Alice Nickoloff 45
Pryor Creek
Wednesday Night Ladies League
Flags: 2 Donna Newell, 3 Lisa Perry, 5 Mandy Hurr, 6 Kami Martinez, 7 LaVon Ashworth, 8 Courtney Kibblewhite, 9 Lisa Perry.
Yellowstone CC
Hole-in-one: Jim Gallup aced the 142 yard hole no. eight using a pitching edge. Witnesses are Dan Jones, John Soares, Rhett Hightower, and Matt Holetz.
Senior's Day
Best Ball: Kevin Brewer/Ed Dean/Lee Judson; Brad Jensen/Joe Roy/Dale Peterson 59. Jim Jones/Jim Nielsen/Scott Koch 64.
Lake Hills
Wednesday Ladies League
Gross: Cheri Ellis 43. Net: Lois Frank/Jill Quade 33.
Flags: 1 Laurie Mohl; 2 Pam Kaufman; 3 Brenda Mason; 4 Cat Everist; 5 Vivian Beals; 6 Mary Sue Engel; 7 Luci Wollschlager; 8 Laurie Mohl; 9 Sue Sumner.
Basketball
The Dawson Community College men's and women's basketball programs are holding their annual skills camp June 14-17 for boys and girls. Camp times vary with age groups. The camp for ages 7-11 will be from 8-11 a.m., and campers 4-6 will be from 11:30-12:30 p.m., and campers 12-17 will be from 1-4 p.m. Fundemantal skills sets will include: dribbling, passing, shooting, rebounding, defense and team strategies. Contests and prizes as well as free a t-shirt and camp photos will be given. To register visit https://www.dawsonbucs.com/camps/Basketball_Camp_Registration. For more information please contact coach Romeo Lagmay at rlagmay@dawson.edu 377-9450.
