Golf

Hole-in-one

Swinging a 7-iron, Bill DuBeau aced the 164-yard fifth hole at Exchange City Par 3 on Sunday. Kim Hinckley and Megan Valdez witnessed the hole-in-one.

Eaglerock

Senior Men’s League

Shamble-2 net scores: 1, Morris Cortez, Lane Snyder, Don Charpentier, Tommy Johnson 101; 2, Tom Feeley, Wally Holter, Tye Schulz, Joel Leite, Dan Dinardi 105; 3, (scorecard tiebreaker) Allen Krum, Mike Joyce, Terry Laughery, John Witner 111; 4, Jerry Rivinius, Charlie Peaton, Dick Kosmicki, Ken Haag 111; 5, Roger Ditto, Dan Tryan, Dick Jonasen, Scott McMillin 112.

Pryor Creek

Ladies Tuesday League

Best Ball: 1, Irene Kawane , Kim Halverson, Judy Pirtz 94; 2, Daisy Carlson, Susan Coakley, Jeanette Eichele 95.

Yellowstone

Golf to Drive out Cancer

Flight 1: 1, Ginger Nelson & Victoria Konitz 51; 2, Jennifer Corning & Liz Halverson 56; 3, Linda Clawson & Karen Stensrud 58; 4, Darci Bartholomew & Sue Lucas 63.

Flight 2: 1, Marcie Smith & Alicia Solheim 48; 2, Jennie Typanski & Deanna McCann 60; 3, Linda Baugh & Robin Manning 60; 4, Mary Halstvedt & Cari Piatkowski 61.

Nine Holes: 1, Jill Follett & Maggie Vralsted 32.

Lake Hills

Ladies Club Championship

Overall low gross: Reese Newman

Overall low net: Candy Alberi

1st flight: Low Gross: Reese Newman 166, Laura Wilson 171. Low Net: Shirley Ebert 142, Dell Kay Bertino 155.

2nd flight: Low Gross: Patty Cooper 181, Pam Kaufman 196. Low .Nnet: Cheryl Sandbak 143, Traci Hirsch 151.

3rd flight: Low Gross: Sandy Sandbak 187, Susie Kemmis 206. Low Net: Bonnie Wutzke 140, Brenda Mason 149.

4th flight: Low Gross: Candy Alberi 189, Alicia Lee 206. Low Net: Karlene Lehfeldt 143, Sandi Nave 157.

5th flight: Low Gross: Carol Beam 225, Mary Sue Engel 225. Low Net: Bernie Stephan-Hagen 148, Megan Hagen.

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 1, Mary Johnson; 2, Sharon Fred; 3, Karlene Lafeldt; 5, Cheryl Brown; 6, Dell Kay Bertino; 9, Pat Pitt.

Low putts: Karlene Lafeldt and Sharon Fred.

Hilands

Shamble 2 Net: 1, Jeff Gruizenga, Ken Steinmetz, C.W. Lo, Brad Anderson, Frank Dugas 57; 2, Scott Twito, Dennis Roberts, Rich Hageman, John Ross, Chet Birkeland 61; 3, 3rd Andrew Zitzmann, John Tripp, Bob Blackford, Dale Hudiburgh, Greg Wood 62.

Trapshooting

57th Annual Corn Shoot

At Huntley

Singles

AA Class: Jason Folvag 100, Hunter Krogedal, 100. Shoot off: Flovag 25, Krogedal 21.

A Class: Ramsey Rutschke 97, Mark Kaffar 97. Shoot off: Rutschke 24, Kaffar 21.

B Class: Damon Williams 98.

C Class: Austin O’Dea 94.

D Class: Dominick Enzenbacher 95.

Lady: Tonya Kent 99.

Junior: Lane Bequettte 99.

Sub-Junior: Garrett Prom 95.

Veteran: Gerry Williams 98, Dan Vogel 98. Shoot off: Williams 97, Vogel 96.

Shorty Slusher handicap: Gerry Williams 98.

Mid yardage: Mark Kaffar 95.

Short yardage: Ty Adams 98, Lane Bequette 98. Shoot off: Adams 23, 22; Bequette 23, 21.

Doubles

A Class: Jason Folvag 99.

B Class: Mark Kaffer 97.

C Class: Kimberly Ideen 89.

D Class: Justin O’Daniel 90.

Ray Stancliff singles

AA Class: Jeff Gates 100, John Kelly 100. Shoot off: Gates over Kelly forfeit.

A Class: Art Ryder 98.

B Class: Andy Adams 100.

C Class: Kevin Bochy 100.

D Class: Jerald Bergman 94.

Lady: Kimberly Ideen 96.

Junior: Kyle Wagner 97.

Sub Junior: Garrett Prom 90.

Veteran: Rod Vetter 98.

Fred Rachle Handicap

Long yardage: Gerry Williams 96, Larry Wilkinson 96. Shoot off: Wilkinson over Williams forfeit.

Mid yardage: Mark Kaffer 95.

Short yardage: Tracey Landeis 96., Kyle Wanger 96. Shoot off: Landeis 24, Wagner 22.

Pat Redler Doubles

A Class: Jason Folvag 98.

B Class: Kimberly Ideen 93.

C Class: Sean Lineback 90.

D Class: Lane Bequette 81.

HOA

Jason Folvg: 586X600

