Golf
Hole-in-one
Swinging a 7-iron, Bill DuBeau aced the 164-yard fifth hole at Exchange City Par 3 on Sunday. Kim Hinckley and Megan Valdez witnessed the hole-in-one.
Eaglerock
Senior Men’s League
Shamble-2 net scores: 1, Morris Cortez, Lane Snyder, Don Charpentier, Tommy Johnson 101; 2, Tom Feeley, Wally Holter, Tye Schulz, Joel Leite, Dan Dinardi 105; 3, (scorecard tiebreaker) Allen Krum, Mike Joyce, Terry Laughery, John Witner 111; 4, Jerry Rivinius, Charlie Peaton, Dick Kosmicki, Ken Haag 111; 5, Roger Ditto, Dan Tryan, Dick Jonasen, Scott McMillin 112.
Pryor Creek
Ladies Tuesday League
Best Ball: 1, Irene Kawane , Kim Halverson, Judy Pirtz 94; 2, Daisy Carlson, Susan Coakley, Jeanette Eichele 95.
Yellowstone
Golf to Drive out Cancer
Flight 1: 1, Ginger Nelson & Victoria Konitz 51; 2, Jennifer Corning & Liz Halverson 56; 3, Linda Clawson & Karen Stensrud 58; 4, Darci Bartholomew & Sue Lucas 63.
Flight 2: 1, Marcie Smith & Alicia Solheim 48; 2, Jennie Typanski & Deanna McCann 60; 3, Linda Baugh & Robin Manning 60; 4, Mary Halstvedt & Cari Piatkowski 61.
Nine Holes: 1, Jill Follett & Maggie Vralsted 32.
Lake Hills
Ladies Club Championship
Overall low gross: Reese Newman
Overall low net: Candy Alberi
1st flight: Low Gross: Reese Newman 166, Laura Wilson 171. Low Net: Shirley Ebert 142, Dell Kay Bertino 155.
2nd flight: Low Gross: Patty Cooper 181, Pam Kaufman 196. Low .Nnet: Cheryl Sandbak 143, Traci Hirsch 151.
3rd flight: Low Gross: Sandy Sandbak 187, Susie Kemmis 206. Low Net: Bonnie Wutzke 140, Brenda Mason 149.
4th flight: Low Gross: Candy Alberi 189, Alicia Lee 206. Low Net: Karlene Lehfeldt 143, Sandi Nave 157.
5th flight: Low Gross: Carol Beam 225, Mary Sue Engel 225. Low Net: Bernie Stephan-Hagen 148, Megan Hagen.
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 1, Mary Johnson; 2, Sharon Fred; 3, Karlene Lafeldt; 5, Cheryl Brown; 6, Dell Kay Bertino; 9, Pat Pitt.
Low putts: Karlene Lafeldt and Sharon Fred.
Hilands
Shamble 2 Net: 1, Jeff Gruizenga, Ken Steinmetz, C.W. Lo, Brad Anderson, Frank Dugas 57; 2, Scott Twito, Dennis Roberts, Rich Hageman, John Ross, Chet Birkeland 61; 3, 3rd Andrew Zitzmann, John Tripp, Bob Blackford, Dale Hudiburgh, Greg Wood 62.
Trapshooting
57th Annual Corn Shoot
At Huntley
Singles
AA Class: Jason Folvag 100, Hunter Krogedal, 100. Shoot off: Flovag 25, Krogedal 21.
A Class: Ramsey Rutschke 97, Mark Kaffar 97. Shoot off: Rutschke 24, Kaffar 21.
B Class: Damon Williams 98.
C Class: Austin O’Dea 94.
D Class: Dominick Enzenbacher 95.
Lady: Tonya Kent 99.
Junior: Lane Bequettte 99.
Sub-Junior: Garrett Prom 95.
Veteran: Gerry Williams 98, Dan Vogel 98. Shoot off: Williams 97, Vogel 96.
Shorty Slusher handicap: Gerry Williams 98.
Mid yardage: Mark Kaffar 95.
Short yardage: Ty Adams 98, Lane Bequette 98. Shoot off: Adams 23, 22; Bequette 23, 21.
Doubles
A Class: Jason Folvag 99.
B Class: Mark Kaffer 97.
C Class: Kimberly Ideen 89.
D Class: Justin O’Daniel 90.
Ray Stancliff singles
AA Class: Jeff Gates 100, John Kelly 100. Shoot off: Gates over Kelly forfeit.
A Class: Art Ryder 98.
B Class: Andy Adams 100.
C Class: Kevin Bochy 100.
D Class: Jerald Bergman 94.
Lady: Kimberly Ideen 96.
Junior: Kyle Wagner 97.
Sub Junior: Garrett Prom 90.
Veteran: Rod Vetter 98.
Fred Rachle Handicap
Long yardage: Gerry Williams 96, Larry Wilkinson 96. Shoot off: Wilkinson over Williams forfeit.
Mid yardage: Mark Kaffer 95.
Short yardage: Tracey Landeis 96., Kyle Wanger 96. Shoot off: Landeis 24, Wagner 22.
Pat Redler Doubles
A Class: Jason Folvag 98.
B Class: Kimberly Ideen 93.
C Class: Sean Lineback 90.
D Class: Lane Bequette 81.
HOA
Jason Folvg: 586X600
