Golf
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 10, Alicia Lee; 12, Sharon Fred; 13, Cheryl Sandbak; 15, Laura Wilson; 16, Cheryl Sandbak; 17, Carolyn Collis; 18, Susie Olsen.
Low putts: Cheryl Sandbak 15.
Eaglerock
Senior Golf League
Par 4s - 3 Net, Par 3s&5s - 2 Net: Tom Feeley, Joe Barbero, Chuck Morgan, Pat Joyce 171; Frank Bubis, Dale Nagel, Bob Schultz, Luis Diaz 175; Allen Krum, Lane Snyder, Tye Schulz, Roy Schmidt 175; John Kemp, Jim Keeling, Mike Quade, Ken Haag 178.
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Low net: Flight 1: Traci Hirsch 73; Mary Halstvedt 75. Flight 2, Linda Clawson 71. Flight 3: Twyla Best 73, Norma Moore 79.
Flags: 3, Ginger Nelson; 6, Liz Halverson; 8, Karen Stensrud; 12, Darcy Bartholomew; 15, Linda Baugh; 17, Norma Moore.
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Cha-Cha-Cha: Gross: Gina Zeilstra, Karen Smith, Loretta Doll, Barb Lawson 88.
Net: Norine Maier, Donna Lance, Sherry Stroh, Carol Jensen 58.5; Linda Adams, Patty Fekety, Jane Connelly, Lisa Reimer 59.4.
