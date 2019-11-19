Bowling
700 series
Fireside: Chris Guidry, 279-224-222—725, Drifter League, 227 avg
Billiards
Fraternal Pool League: Golden Eagles 6, Eagle Eye 11; K.C. Royals 11, Eagle Claw 6; Bald Eagles 12, Moose 5.
Standings: Golden Eagles 81, K.C. Royals 65, Eagle Eye 68, Eagle Claw 55, Moose 41, Bald Eagles 42.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.