Bowling

700 series

Fireside: Chris Guidry, 279-224-222—725, Drifter League, 227 avg

Billiards

Fraternal Pool League: Golden Eagles 6, Eagle Eye 11; K.C. Royals 11, Eagle Claw 6; Bald Eagles 12, Moose 5.

Standings: Golden Eagles 81, K.C. Royals 65, Eagle Eye 68, Eagle Claw 55, Moose 41, Bald Eagles 42.

Tags

