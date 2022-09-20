Golf
Yellowstone
Last Gasp: Tracy Koski, Twyla Best, Susie Kemmis 66; Jennie Typanski, Karen Finnegan, Susan King 67; Norma Moore, Robin Manning, Patty McLean 67.
Flags: 2, Robin Manning; 3, Tracy Koski; 5, Robin Manning; 7, Tracy Koski; 8, Jennie Typanski; 9, Mary Halstvedt; 12, Susan King; 13, Twyla Best; 14, Karen Hayes; 16, Ginger Nelson; 17, Donna Durham; 18, Susie Kemmis.
Briarwood
Yellowstone Ladies County Amateur
Champion: Jen Woods
Runner up: Victoria Konitz
Low Net: Marnee Moore
Second Flight: Low gross: Darcy Bartholomew; 2nd low gross: Pier Brewer; Low Net: Tracie Herschel.
Third Flight: Low gross: Sue Vinson; 2nd low gross: Natalie Heinzeroth; Low Net: Gina Zeilstra.
Fourth Flight: Low gross: Kathleen Wagner; 2nd low gross: Elvira Wilcox; Low Net: Linda Frickel.
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Scramble: Nancy Schieno, Shelly Young, Loretta Doll, Julie Hilliard, Barb Lawson 37; Deb Wright, Cathy Wagenhals, Wynn Pippin, Barb Eggebrecht 39.
