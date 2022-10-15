Golf
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Scramble: 64 SC, Mike Palagi, Roger Ditto, Fred Montgomery, Wally Sims; 64, Greg Oliphant, Jim Torske, Roger Kesler, Rick Rogers; 65, Bruce Grendahl, Marty Ruckstad, Wayne Bauer; 67, Jerry Olson, Tim Vicars, Paul Hart, Pat Sherman.
