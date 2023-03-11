Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake held her ground as the first week of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race neared conclusion Saturday.

The race started last Sunday. On Wednesday she moved up to 16th but on Thursday slipped to 17th and currently sits in 19th place. She was travelling at 7.55 miles per hour heading into this weekend — an improvement over Friday morning's pace.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

