Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake held her ground as the first week of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race neared conclusion Saturday.
The race started last Sunday. On Wednesday she moved up to 16th but on Thursday slipped to 17th and currently sits in 19th place. She was travelling at 7.55 miles per hour heading into this weekend — an improvement over Friday morning's pace.
Jessie Holmes, 40, of Alaska, leads the race. He was born and raised in Alabama. He left there at the age of 18 to go see Alaska, but he ended up in Montana where he worked as a carpenter for three years. He came to Alaska in 2004 looking for adventure and found it running dogs.
A total of 33 mushers started and the field has been trimmed to 31. Defending champion Brent Sass of Alaska pulled out early Saturday due to health concerns. The winner is expected to drive his/her sled dog team down Nome's Front Street to the iconic burled arch finish line in the middle of next week.
Last month Royer, 46, won the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 300-mile race and the Race to the Sky 300, which finished near Lincoln. She has won that event seven times.
Royer has been mushing for 31 years. She is considered one of the mushing world’s top contenders, placing third in the Iditarod in 2019 and 2020 and 13th in 2021.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
