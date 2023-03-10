Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake lost some ground Friday as the first week of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race neared conclusion.

The race started on Sunday. On Wednesday she moved up to 16th but on Thursday slipped to 17th and currently sits in 19th place. She was travelling at 4.56 miles per hour Friday morning — about half as fast as earlier in the week.

