MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake moved up to 13th place Tuesday afternoon as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race neared its conclusion in Alaska.
The 46-year-old was in 17th Sunday but gradually moved up and was expected to finish Tuesday night. She was traveling at an average speed of 7.93 miles per hour early Tuesday — a tad faster than her average speed on Monday.
Ryan Redington of Knik, Alaska, won the race Tuesday afternoon, bringing his six dogs off the Bering Sea ice to the finish line on Nome’s main street.
Redington, 40, is the grandson of Joe Redington Sr., who helped co-found the arduous race across Alaska that was first held in 1973 and is known as the “Father of the Iditarod.”
“My grandpa, dad and Uncle Joee are all in the Mushing Hall of Fame. I got big footsteps to follow,” Ryan Redington wrote in his race biography. He previously won the Junior Iditarod in 1999 and 2000. His father, Raymie, is a 10-time Iditarod finisher.
Redington, who is Inupiat, became the sixth Alaska Native musher to win the world’s most famous sled dog race.
“It took a lot work, took a lot of patience. And we failed quite a few times, you know? But we kept our head up high and stuck with the dream," he said.
Redington won the Iditarod in his 16th try. He scratched from seven of those races, but his performance this decade has been the best of his career. He finished ninth last year, seventh in 2021 and eighth in 2020 — his only other top 10 finishes before this year’s race.
He said the colder temperatures, dipping to minus 30 F, were making his dog team stronger, but they made him weaker.
—Associated Press contributed
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
