MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake moved up to 13th place Tuesday afternoon as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race neared its conclusion in Alaska.

The 46-year-old was in 17th Sunday but gradually moved up and was expected to finish Tuesday night. She was traveling at an average speed of 7.93 miles per hour early Tuesday — a tad faster than her average speed on Monday.

