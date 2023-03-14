MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake has moved up to 13th place as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race nears its conclusion in Alaska.

The 46-year-old was in 17th Sunday but has gradually moved up in the race and is expected to finish Tuesday night. She was traveling at an average speed of 7.93 miles per hour early Tuesday morning — a tad faster than her average speed on Monday.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

