MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake has moved up to 15th place as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race nears its conclusion in Alaska.
The 46-year-old was in 17th place Sunday but was able to make a move up early Monday. She was traveling at an average speed of 5.23 miles per hour — a tad slower than her average speed on Sunday.
Ryan Redington of Knik, Alaska, leads the race. His grandfather, Joe Redington Sr., is known as the "Father of the Iditarod" for starting the race in 1973. Ryan finished seventh last year.
A total of 33 mushers started and the field has been trimmed to 30. The winner is expected to drive his/her sled dog team down Nome's Front Street to the iconic burled arch finish line either late Tuesday or Wednesday.
Last month Royer won the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 300-mile race and the Race to the Sky 300, which finished near Lincoln. She has won that event seven times.
Royer has been mushing for 31 years. She is considered one of the mushing world’s top contenders, placing third in the Iditarod in 2019 and 2020 and 13th in 2021.
Brent Sass, the defending Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race champion, withdrew from this year’s race on Saturday, citing concerns for his health. He was in the lead when he arrived at the Eagle Island checkpoint late Friday night with an almost four-hour advantage over his nearest competitor.
“He didn’t feel he could care for his team due to current concerns with his periodontal health,” the statement said. The condition typically relates to gum disease.
—Associated Press contributed
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
