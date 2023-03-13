MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake has moved up to 16th place as the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race nears its conclusion in Alaska.

The 46-year-old was in 17th Sunday but was able to make a move up Monday. She was traveling at an average speed of 7.50 miles per hour in the afternoon — a tad slower than her average speed on Sunday.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

