MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake is gaining on the competition in the opening stages of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.

The race started on Sunday and she made a move from 22nd to 16th early Tuesday. She was travelling at 9.17 miles per hour, which was one of the top speeds recorded along with that of Hunter Keefe of Knik, Alaska. Brent Sass of Eureka, Alaska, leads the event.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

