MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake is gaining on the competition in the opening stages of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
The race started on Sunday and she made a move from 22nd to 16th early Tuesday. She was travelling at 9.17 miles per hour, which was one of the top speeds recorded along with that of Hunter Keefe of Knik, Alaska. Brent Sass of Eureka, Alaska, leads the event.
A total of 33 mushers started and the field has been trimmed to 32. The mushers travel nearly a thousand miles over the unforgiving Alaska winterscape, climbing over two mountain ranges, mushing on frozen rivers and streams and across the treacherous Bering Sea ice. The winner is expected to drive his/her sled dog team down Nome's Front Street to the iconic burled arch finish line in the middle of next week.
Last month Royer, 46, won the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge 300-mile race and the Race to the Sky 300, which finished near Lincoln. She has won that event seven times.
Royer has been mushing for 31 years. She started training to run the Iditarod after first winning the Race to the Sky 500 at age 17.
Born in Idaho and raised on a Montana cattle ranch, Royer is considered one of the mushing world’s top contenders. She placed third in the Iditarod in 2019 and 2020 and 13th in 2021.
Royer skipped running the marquee event last year.
Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.
