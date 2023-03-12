Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake moved up from 18th to 17th in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Sunday in Alaska.

The race started last weekend. She slipped to 19th place late last week but has recovered. She was travelling at an average speed of 6.82 miles per hour in the Sunday morning portion of the race — just a tad slowed than her average speed on Saturday.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

