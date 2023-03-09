Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake failed to make up ground Thursday as the first week of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race continued.

The race started on Sunday and she made a move from 22nd to 17th early Tuesday. On Wednesday she moved up to 16th but on Thursday she slipped back into 17th place. She was travelling at 8.52 miles per hour.

Bill Speltz is Missoulian Sports Editor and has served as Sunday columnist the past 16 years. Do you have a story idea? Email Bill at bill.speltz@missoulian.com.

