MISSOULA — Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake slipped to 14th place Wednesday night with less than 20 miles left to cover in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Alaska.

The 46-year-old gradually moved up every day since Sunday and at one point Wednesday was in 12th place. She was traveling at an average speed of 4.09 miles per hour on the final leg to the finish line on Nome’s main street.

