This week, Sidelines recaps a few fall season accomplishments of Class B’s Jefferson High of Boulder and Townsend’s Broadwater High, better known as the “Elkhorn area.”
Football
Jefferson reached the state B playoff semifinals for the second straight year, and finished with an 8-4 record. JHS, which finished third (4-2) in the powerful District 5B, outscored its opposition by an average of 29-15 a game. Coach Clint Layng has guided his gridders to an overall 74-30 record (.712 winning percentage) over his 12 seasons in Boulder.
The Panthers placed two players on the Class B all-state team: senior running back/kicker Dylan Root, and sophomore sensation Luke Oxarart, at kick returner/defensive back/athlete.
Root rushed for 925 yards (5.1 average) and 14 touchdowns and caught six passes for 132 yards (22.0 average) and a TD. He also compiled 155 kick return yards, for 1,212 all-purpose yards. Over the past two years, Root gained 1,589 yards on the ground, reaching pay dirt 20 times.
As the Panther kicker this fall, he booted 41 of 42 PATs and five field goals (56 points), with 15 touchbacks on kickoffs.
Oxarart, Jefferson’s young all-everything guy, completed 80 of 161 passes behind center, for 992 passing yards and nine TDs, while rushing for team-highs of 956 yards and 16 touchdowns. He even caught a 16-yard strike for a score.
He also posted 433 kick return yards (291 KOR/36.4 average, PR 142), two to the house, amassing 2,397 combined yards and 28 total TDs. On the other side of the ball, the versatile Oxarart led the Panthers with 87 tackles and three fumble recoveries, and was No. 2 at eight TFL.
Other purple-and-gold first team all-conference footballers were sophomore D-tackle Brady Armstrong, who paced the squad with eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss, and junior O-lineman Tavan McMaster. Zach Zody at wide receiver (33 receptions, 361 yards, four TDs) and DB (three interceptions, 12 passes defensed), linebacker Caleb Smartnick (71 tackles) and Dalton Noble at O-line were chosen second team.
Townsend captured the 5B crown (5-1) before making it to round two of the playoffs and finishing 7-3. The Bulldogs outscored their opponents 35-17 each contest.
Broadwater skipper Travis Rauh, who completed his 21st season at the helm, owns a career mark of 121-67 (.644 winning percentage).
Making all-state for the blue-and-white were seniors Dawson Sweat at running back/linebacker/return specialist, quarterback/defensive back Ryan Racht and Ridger Jones at linebacker.
Racht completed 120 of 193 passes (62%) for 1960 yards and 24 touchdowns. He also ran for 195 yards and a score, totaling 2155 yards and 25 TDs.
Sweat, a two-time all-stater, rushed for 628 yards (7.3 average) and six TDs, with 33 receptions for 581 yards and another half-dozen touchdowns, for a combined 1,209 yards with 12 scores. On defense, he ranked second on the club with 72 tackles (tie) and 14 tackles for loss. Over the past two seasons, Sweat has produced 1,329 yards rushing with 14 TDs, and 137 tackles and 27 TFLs.
Ridger Jones led the Bulldogs with 85 tackles and 16 TFLs in just seven games. His final two years he totaled 167 tackles and 26 tackles for loss.
Selected first team all-conference for Townsend were seniors Jesus Garcia with 39 catches for 842 yards (21.6 average) on offense, and 10 TDs, and eight interceptions at DB; and D-end Walker Spurlock, No. 2 on BCHS with six sacks.
‘Dawgs making second team included Jones at tight end, WR Deevan Mattson (42 catches, 649 yards, nine TDs) and Julian Stewart on the D-line. Cael Sell and Sawyer Horne stood out on defense, as well.
Volleyball
Townsend’s spikers captured the 5B title and then, missing two of their top players due to injury, placed fourth at the Southern B Divisional Tournament. But Broadwater bounced back with a healthy crew and garnered their second successive third-place trophy at state.
Coach Megan Bleile’s Lady Bulldogs finished with an overall mark of 22-4, and have gone 41-13 over the past two years.
The blue-and-white was led by seniors Trinity Wilson and Alleigh Burdick, and junior Emily Bird, with a combined six all-state citations.
Wilson, a 5-foot-11 middle/outside hitter and three-time all-stater, led the state with 549 kills, 151 blocks and a .348 hitting percentage. She set at least six school records, for kills – match (29), season and career (1335), and blocks – match (11), season and career (399). According to the MHSA web site, Trinity is the only spiker in its top-eight archives records lists for career blocks – second, career kills – eighth (tie), and season kills – eighth.
Wilson also posted 505 season digs (No. 2 on team and 15th in the nation for MH), bringing her career total to 1,225.
Burdick, a 5-3 libero, achieved back-to-back all-state selections, while leading the state with 695 digs. She was also No. 2 on the team with 51 service aces, compiling 184 for her career. Burdick established three Broadwater digs records, for match (43), season (818 in 2021) and career (2,275). According to the MHSA stats, she now holds the state marks for season and career digs.
Bird, a 5-4 setter/defensive specialist, topped the state with 1,159 assists, while pacing the Lady ‘Dawgs with 52 aces. She was No. 3 with 386 digs, as well. The school record-holder with 1,258 season assists, she compiled 853 digs and 91 aces over the past two years.
BCHS’s second team all-conference choices were Cassidy Flynn, a 5-8 sophomore outside hitter, and Luci Horne, a 5-3 junior defensive specialist.
Jefferson High went 16-6 – five of those losses at the hands of Townsend – and placed runner-up in the 5B tourney. The 2021 state runners-up, coach Mike Major’s volleyballers went 39-11 over the past two years, lifting his 10-year total at JHS to over 195 victories.
Emma McCauley, a 5-4 senior all-state libero, led the Lady Panthers with a school record 672 digs and 29 aces. She also leaves with a program mark of 1,201 lifetime digs.
Earning second team all-conference for the purple-and-gold were setter MacKenzie Layng (454 assists), Arena Fowler (team-high 296 kills) and Cameron Toney (270 kills). Also, Ryan Eveland was tops with 39 blocks.
Cross-country
Elkhorn-area highlights consisted of an individual girls’ championship, and a third-place state trophy, both going to Jefferson.
Renae Parker, last year’s state runner-up, captured the Class B title, with a clocking of 19 minutes, 13 seconds, becoming JHS’ first harrier titlist in 25 years. Due to a serious stress fracture, the gritty senior Lady Panther senior only ran two races, with bookend wins in both; the season curtain-raising five-team Jefferson meet, in 18:58, and state.
Townsend senior Justine Santi placed 11th at state in 20:43, while freshman Hannah Stephens of JHS took 15th at 21:08.
Boulder coach Karson Klass guided his boys to a third-place finish at the state meet, spearheaded by a pair of all-staters. Luke Mest took 11th in 17:03, followed by Dominic Hurlbert in 13th at 17:10. Next came Logan Hornung (16th), Dylan Mikesell (34th) and McKenon Boyd (55th).
Nolan Flynn came in 23rd for BCHS.
