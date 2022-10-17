Leah Anderson and her daughter Heather recently captured three national titles at the North American Dog Agility Council (NADAC) National Championships in Gillette, Wyoming.
Anderson is the owner/operator of Level Beyond Training Academy Pampered Pets LLC. Her dog Belle Starr, a 4-pound, 8-year-old papillon, won the Elite Veteran division, while Vic, a 10-year-old border collie, garnered the Elite Double Digit division.
Heather, 12, and her 23-month border collie papillon mix Jet claimed the Elite Junior Handler Medium division. And her tiny 3-pound, 4-year-old papillon took reserve champion.
Leah also ran her German shepherd King, and Heather ran her border collie Fame, in the “Stakes” Class, which is the toughest division in agility there is.
“For that, the handler has to stay in a preset ‘box’ on the ground,” related Anderson, “and direct the dog through the course from anywhere from 10 feet all the way up to 90 or even 100 feet away from the dog.”
Both animals won bonus excellence awards in multiple rounds. King placed in every single round, while Fame captured one class, as well as winning bonus excellence awards.
Leah’s “herding crop out” border collie Essie made elite finals in the very large and competitive 16-inch class, and placed sixth overall. And her pair of border collie papillons Zenyatta and Kincsem each earned height run victories in the Challenger run.
Also attending nationals in Wyoming were locals Terra Lamping, Jane Smiley and Bobbie Yates Rash.
Lamping – who is a trainer at A Level Beyond – guided Alpine (an 11-year-old mixed breed) to the Elite finals, and (Border Collie Aussie mix) Quill won the elite standard division in challengers.
Smiley and her Border Collie Babe also won her division in challengers, along with a class win and multiple placings. And Yates Rash, with Echo, posted numerous class placements.
